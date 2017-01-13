Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can afford to throw any lazy, uninspired crap against the wall and not immediately be fired. Out of a cannon.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Badou Jack +235 over James DeGale ($5)

Jose Pedraza -125 over Gervonta Davis ($25)

John Moraga +110 over Sergio Pettis ($40)

Joe Lauzon -140 over Marcin Held ($25)

Frankie Saenz -150 over Augusto Mendes ($5)

Surprised the line is as high as it is on Jack. DeGale probably takes it, but it’s worth a shot at Jack with that line.

On the other hand, I can’t believe Pettis is favored at all, and I think Moraga will mow him down.

Two Weeks Ago: $ +24.47

Year To Date: $+24.47

All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.