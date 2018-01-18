Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can lose every shred of credibility with one mere tweet after going full HuffPo!

Let’s make some cashola.

Chael Sonnen +135 over Rampage Jackson ($20)

Stipe Miocic +150 over Francis Ngannou ($5)

Daniel Cormier -335 over Volkan Oezdemir ($10)

Robert Easter Jr. -500 over Javier Fortuna ($40)

Thomas Almeida -130 over Rob Font ($25)

I still have no idea how Rampage is the favorite, here. Did Quinton magically learn how to stop a takedown? No? Then this should be fifteen minutes of Jackson looking at the lights.

Also, ye of little faiths in Stipe. Jeez, champ can’t get a break. Nobody’s doubting Ngannou’s power, but when was the last time you saw Miocic starched? Even on the occasions he does get rocked, his recovery time is top-notch. I think he drags Ngannou into the later rounds and wears him out.

Last Week: $-35.71

Year To Date: $-35.71

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.