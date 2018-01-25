Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can afford Hawks tickets, then proceed to be the whitest person on Earth afterwards.

Let’s make some cashola.

Dennis Bermudez -155 over Andre Fili ($20)

Lucas Matthysse -1100 over Tiwa Kiram ($50)

Oleksandr Usyk -800 over Mairis Breidis ($15)

Ronaldo Souza -165 over Derek Brunson ($10)

Justine Kish -335 over Ji Yeon Kim ($5)

I love Andre Fili. I have before he was even in the UFC. I thought, for sure, he’d be a title contender. I keep waiting for him to turn it on and transform all of his raw talent into a sustainable fighter. I don’t think it’s going to happen.

It’s been said multiple times by me at this point, but Kiram is an absolute charlatan of a title contender. Kiram’s record is absurdly inflated and he’s never fought outside of Thailand.

Last Week: $+20.49

Year To Date: $-15.22

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.