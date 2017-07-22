Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, won’t have to stake out an intern break room and plan your master heist of a mini-fridge as a higher up of the White House!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Darren Elkins +170 over Dennis Bermudez ($5)

Kelvin Gastelum -170 over Chris Weidman ($15)

Ryan LaFlare -185 over Alex Oliveira ($25)

Brian Kelleher -225 over Marlon Vera ($25)

Chase Sherman -250 over Damian Grabowski ($30)

I’ve sinced learned to never bet against Darren Elkins. Regarding Weidman, like I said in my picks, Coincidentally, ever since USADA came on board, Weidman has fallen off of a fucking cliff. His striking isn’t there, his wrestling is for shit, and his chin has turned into a heated game of Thin Ice when the tissue is about to bust.

LaFlare has more upside over Lesser Cowboy and can end the fight quickly, and as much as I’m a stan for Polish MMA, The Polish Pitbull has been a disappointment, bet hard on Sherman.

Last Week: $+67.14

Year To Date: $-55.17

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.