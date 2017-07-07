Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can have enough money that you don’t ever need to open a book!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Oleksiy Oliynyk +185 over Travis Browne ($15)

Amanda Nunes -110 over Valentina Shevchenko ($30)

Gray Maynard +245 over Teruto Ishihara ($5)

Ashley Yoder +270 over Angela Hill ($5)

Gary Corcoran -140 over Larry Ekundayo ($45)

Surprisingly, Nunes is the underdog in her title bout with Bullet. The fight is a pick’em to me, but to have a fighter on a roll like Nunes be an underdog is too good to pass up.

Also, look, I know, Gray Maynard’s shotness is shot, he’s beyond toast. But to get him at that value when he always has a chance to ugly a fight up enough to squeeze out a split-decision is worth it.

As for Browne, I wouldn’t touch him at all. His game is gone and needs a desperate change of scenery.

Last Week: $-0.11

Year To Date: $-122.31

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.