Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can afford to keep your show by being an outspoken progressive that gets lectured on white privilege and humor by Ice Cube!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Guillermo Rigondeaux -900 over Moises Flores ($50)

Sergey Kovalev +125 over Andre Ward ($5)

Dong-Hyun Kim +230 over Colby Covington ($10)

Marcin Tybura -250 over Andrei Arlovski ($15)

Holly Holm -600 over Bethe Correia ($20)

Regarding Ward/Kovy, the first fight was so close, I was always going to throw a few bucks at the underdog, whomever it would have been. If it was Ward as the underdog, he would’ve gotten the fiver.

As for the co-main, any time you can grab Rigo for under -1000, that will always get my money.

Stun Gun should absolutely not be a +230 or maybe an underdog at all, but those odds are too good to pass on.

Last Week: $+3.14

Year To Date: $-122.20

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.