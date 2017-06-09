Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can purchase a case of “Michael’s Secret Stuff” from Space Jam after a piss-poor series and drink it all before a Stanley Cup Final Game 5!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Derrick Lewis -135 over Mark Hunt ($25)

Derek Brunson -270 over Dan Kelly ($40)

Joel Diaz Jr. +190 over Regis Prograis ($5)

Dan Hooker -145 over Ross Pearson ($10)

John Moraga -175 over Ashkan Mokhtarian ($20)

Heck of a story, but I think Dan Kelly’s magical ride ends here. Brunson is too well-rounded and smart to let Kelly’s granddad-trickery take hold.

Surprised the Lewis line isn’t higher. Hunt is half-checked out as it is, coming off of a horrific KO loss, and with his lawsuit against the UFC, I’m skeptical and have seen enough bullshit in the fight game that if this somewhat does go to the cards, he won’t get any favorable scores.

Last Week: $-75.56

Year To Date: $-125.34

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.