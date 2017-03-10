Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can pay $45 million for an unproven 27-year old quarterback and be happy about it!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Joe Soto +135 over Rani Yahya ($5)

Edson Barboza -170 over Beneil Dariush ($10)

Demetrius Andrade -2500 over Jack Culcay ($60)

Bethe Correia EVEN over Marion Renaud ($20)

Mauricio Rua -145 over Gian Villante ($5)

Andrade is a high-risk, low-reward bet, but I could use a win to pad the bank account, and this looks like it could be it.

Regarding Bethe, I can’t defend her being the underdog, here. Yes, the Rousey loss was indefensible, but if you take that away, she’s 4-1 in the UFC, and her being an underdog in Brazil is a worthwhile investment.

Last Week: $-9.50

Year To Date: $-134.35

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.