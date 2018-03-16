Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can hire a social media crew that comes up with groundbreaking content like this!

Let’s make some cashola.

Jimi Manuwa -225 over Jan Blachowicz

Fabricio Werdum -205 over Alexander Volkov

Tom Duquesnoy -280 over Terrion Ware

Peter Sobotta +170 over Leon Edwards

Danny Roberts -185 over Oliver Enkamp

Manuwa won their last contest by UD, and outside of a loss to the human bulldozer known to us mortals us Volkan Oezdemir, Manuwa hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

Even though Werdum ostensibly has one foot out the door, I still think he has enough raw tools to neutralize Volkov’s striking, and once Volkov can’t use his range and the fight is in close, it’s all Werdum.

Last Week: $-6.01

Year To Date: $-19.41

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.