Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can afford to be in the highest seat of power in the world and describe how you’d defeat other old men in political hand-to-hand combat!

Let’s make some cashola.

Dillian Whyte -400 over Lucas Browne ($20)

Scott Cardle +950 over Lewis Ritson ($5)

Callum Johnson -120 over Frank Buglioni ($10)

Jamie Cox -10000 over Bruno Tavares ($35)

Craig Richards -10000 over Ivan Stupalo ($30)

For the record, I think Lewis Ritson takes this, but that line is too juicy to not take a flyer on. Ritson is better, he’s not -2250 better.

I don’t like betting on these jumbo bets, there’s all risk and little reward, but unfortunately it’s a down week and it’s all we have, unfortunately.

Last Week: $-42.05

Year To Date: $-61.46

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.