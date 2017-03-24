Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can have your decade-in-the-making two-part triumphant return to a career that you’re one of the best ever to do, nitpicked for being problematic, despite your being a comedian.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Brian Rose +150 over Jack Arnfield ($10)

Jorge Linares -250 over Anthony Crolla ($15)

Martin Joseph Ward -750 over Maxi Hughes ($10)

Emmanuel Rodriguez -550 over Omar Andres Narvaez ($5)

Katie Taylor -5000 over Milena Koleva ($60)

I think this will be one of those weird Brian Rose fights where you look up at the end of it after a short nap and realized he won about seven rounds out of nowhere.

Otherwise, fairly straightforward European boxing picks this weekend. Pick Taylor to pad your stats and bank a sure thing. Crolla has a puncher’s chance, but Linares beat him once already, and is miles ahead as a technician.

Last Week: $+18.48

Year To Date: $-115.87

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.