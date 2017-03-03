Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can afford prime three-story, four-bedroom real estate in exotic locales!
As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.
Let’s make some cashola.
- Tyron Woodley +135 over Stephen Thompson ($10)
- Khabib Nurmagomedov -185 over Tony Ferguson ($10)
- Rashad Evans -225 over Dan Kelly ($40)
- Sam Eggington -250 over Paulie Malignaggi ($30)
- Keith Thurman -200 over Danny Garcia ($10)
Surprised to see Woodley as the underdog, seeing as how he’s the champ, and the drew last time. I have Woodley winning outright, so this isn’t a reach to me. Woodley still has his wrestling that he seldom whips out, and I doubt he lets it get that close without utilizing it again.
Pretty heavy line on Thurman, but I can’t argue with it. No breaks for crushing cans for the better part of four years.
I simply can’t forsee a situation where Rashad Evans, Rashad freaking Evans, can’t get past dadstrong Dan Kelly, much as I love the dude.
Last Week: $+2.54
Year To Date: $-124.85
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.