Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can afford prime three-story, four-bedroom real estate in exotic locales!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Tyron Woodley +135 over Stephen Thompson ($10)

Khabib Nurmagomedov -185 over Tony Ferguson ($10)

Rashad Evans -225 over Dan Kelly ($40)

Sam Eggington -250 over Paulie Malignaggi ($30)

Keith Thurman -200 over Danny Garcia ($10)

Surprised to see Woodley as the underdog, seeing as how he’s the champ, and the drew last time. I have Woodley winning outright, so this isn’t a reach to me. Woodley still has his wrestling that he seldom whips out, and I doubt he lets it get that close without utilizing it again.

Pretty heavy line on Thurman, but I can’t argue with it. No breaks for crushing cans for the better part of four years.

I simply can’t forsee a situation where Rashad Evans, Rashad freaking Evans, can’t get past dadstrong Dan Kelly, much as I love the dude.

Last Week: $+2.54

Year To Date: $-124.85

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.