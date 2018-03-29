Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can own a digital company that can put out high-quality content like this!

Let’s make some cashola!

Anthony Joshua -900 over Joseph Parker ($45)

Alexander Povetkin -2250 over David Price ($25)

Ryan Burnett -3000 over Yonfrez Parejo ($10)

Michal Syrowatka +170 over Robbie Davies Jr. ($10)

Morgan Jones -115 over Mose Auimatagi Jr. ($10)

I’m surprised that AJ line is as low as it is and it probably won’t stay that way, so I’m happy I got it when I did. I don’t see any way Parker takes this, even his power isn’t where it used to be. Joshua can be rocked, his chin isn’t invincible, but I don’t think today’s Parker can crack him good enough to make a difference. There’s no way a fighter that snuck by Andy Ruiz to win his world title is going to scare AJ.

As for Price and Povetkin, yikes. I like Dave Price more than most, but Povetkin is absolutely going to run through him like a hot knife through butter. If anything, I’m not putting enough money on that one.

Surprised and happy to get Syrowatka at that bargain. He’s a better fighter, and unless there’s some home-cooking afoot, I’m comfortable taking him here.

Last Week: $+8.66

Year To Date: $-52.80

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.