Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can afford to spend TWO YEARS of your life following around a mentally ill sham of a human for a documentary that will be universally panned!

Let’s make some cashola.

Oscar Valdez -400 over Scott Quigg ($10)

Rances Barthelemy -190 over Kiryl Relikh ($10)

Andy Ruiz Jr. -10000 over Devin Vargas ($60)

Mikey Garcia -2250 over Sergey Lipinets ($20)

Ok, I’m cheating here only because I’m limited. Bovada only has four boxing bouts available for betting and no MMA this week. I tend to stay away from a giant favorite that I make thirty-two cents on a thousand-dollar bet, but with no other options here, I have to take what’s given to me. Ruiz will win, and I wish I didn’t have to put money on him.

That line on Garcia is awfully high, especially for a challenger, but I really don’t see anywhere where he’s weaker than Lipinets, and I can’t even really disagree with it.

Last Week: $-7.20

Year To Date: $-13.40

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.