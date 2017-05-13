Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can be cast in a fantastically reviewed movie premiere that isn’t the death knell of your career!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk -170 over Jessica Andrade ($45)

Stipe Miocic -140 over Junior dos Santos ($10)

David Branch +130 over Krzysztof Jotko ($20)

James Vick -375 over Marco Polo Reyes ($5)

Sam Eggington -800 over Ceferino Rodriguez ($10)

As I’ve said before, Karolina Kowalkiewicz put on the best performance against Joanna Violence yet, matching her pacing and striking, and still got shut out 49-46 x3. She’s unmatched right now, so I’m going hard.

My only upset is Dave Branch, but anyone who saw him in WSOF knows he’s a changed fighter. The dude TKO’d Okami, lasted five rounds with Vinny Magalhaes and won, beat Glory’s Dustin Jacoby, and has found the fountain of youth there.

Last Week: $+17.29

Year To Date: $-114.50

