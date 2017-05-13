Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can be cast in a fantastically reviewed movie premiere that isn’t the death knell of your career!
As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.
Let’s make some cashola.
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk -170 over Jessica Andrade ($45)
- Stipe Miocic -140 over Junior dos Santos ($10)
- David Branch +130 over Krzysztof Jotko ($20)
- James Vick -375 over Marco Polo Reyes ($5)
- Sam Eggington -800 over Ceferino Rodriguez ($10)
As I’ve said before, Karolina Kowalkiewicz put on the best performance against Joanna Violence yet, matching her pacing and striking, and still got shut out 49-46 x3. She’s unmatched right now, so I’m going hard.
My only upset is Dave Branch, but anyone who saw him in WSOF knows he’s a changed fighter. The dude TKO’d Okami, lasted five rounds with Vinny Magalhaes and won, beat Glory’s Dustin Jacoby, and has found the fountain of youth there.
Last Week: $+17.29
Year To Date: $-114.50
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.