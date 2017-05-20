Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, and eleven of your colleagues can take a whole day off of work!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Gervonta Davis -450 over Liam Walsh ($20)

Rances Barthelemy -700 over Kiryl Relikh ($10)

Andre Dirrell -450 over Jose Uzcategui ($15)

Terence Crawford -2500 over Felix Diaz ($50)

Raymundo Beltrain -375 over Jonathan Maicelo ($5)

I think Bud Crawford is the best boxer in the world (non-Vasyl Lomachenko division), and even I don’t love those giant odds, but with no UFC and few betting options this weekend, it’s still relatively safe to pad your winnings. Diaz isn’t hitting him with a flash knockout and although he may steal a round or two, I don’t see him coming close to outboxing Crawford over twelve rounds.

The rest is pretty straightforward favorites, big not too big favorites, enough to scratch together a nice profit.

Last Week: $+52.19

Year To Date: $-62.31

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.