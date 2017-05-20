Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Undercard Superstar
The Betting Window for May 19-21
Posted by on May 19, 2017

 

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, and eleven of your colleagues can take a whole day off of work!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

 

Let’s make some cashola.

 

  • Gervonta Davis -450 over Liam Walsh ($20)
  • Rances Barthelemy -700 over Kiryl Relikh ($10)
  • Andre Dirrell -450 over Jose Uzcategui ($15)
  • Terence Crawford -2500 over Felix Diaz ($50)
  • Raymundo Beltrain -375 over Jonathan Maicelo ($5)

 

I think Bud Crawford is the best boxer in the world (non-Vasyl Lomachenko division), and even I don’t love those giant odds, but with no UFC and few betting options this weekend, it’s still relatively safe to pad your winnings. Diaz isn’t hitting him with a flash knockout and although he may steal a round or two, I don’t see him coming close to outboxing Crawford over twelve rounds.

The rest is pretty straightforward favorites, big not too big favorites, enough to scratch together a nice profit.

 

Last Week: $+52.19
Year To Date: $-62.31

 

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.