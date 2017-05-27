Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can afford the copious drugs you need to recover from double-overtime Game 7 playoff hockey.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Ben Saunders -120 over Peter Sobotta ($20)

Glover Teixeira +230 over Alexander Gustafsson ($5)

Kell Brook +175 over Errol Spence Jr. ($10)

George Groves -450 over Fedor Chudinov ($20)

Marcin Held -340 over Damir Hadzovic ($45)

Every time I watch Gus fight now, I can’t help but think he’s lost his fastball and was never quite the same after the Jones fight. He’s not the same rangy, cocksure, dynamic fighter he used to be, and I think Glover has a chance to surprise him. Gun to my head, I probably pick Gus to win, but I like Teixeira’s odds here.

I also have Brook and Spence just about dead-even, so I’m deciding to roll with the underdog.

I’m going the biggest on Held, who’s been the victim of two shit decisions and is getting a big step down in competition.

Last Week: $+12.53

Year To Date: $-49.78

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.