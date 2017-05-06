Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can be so wealthy and out of shits to give, that, as a former public servant, you completely lose your goddamned mind on another country’s national holiday!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Saul Alvarez -550 over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. ($20)

David Lemieux -3500 over Marco Reyes ($10)

Lucas Matthysse -340 over Emmanuel Taylor ($40)

Joseph Diaz -650 over Manuel Avila ($5)

Eva Wahlstrom -3000 over Mayra Alejandra Gomez ($25)

Really gambling on Matthysse, here. Taylor is used to facing criminally light punchers like Chris Algieri and Adrien Broner, and when he does make a small step up in power, like Karim Mayfield or Victor Cayo, he tastes canvas. So I’m hoping over the course of ten rounds that Matthysse can catch him.

The other bets are fairly straightforward on the favorites, even if the line is oddly going towards Chavez, I’m still plopping down coin on Canelo.

Last Week: $+19.17

Year To Date: $-131.79

All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.