Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Undercard Superstar
The Betting Window for November 17-19
Posted by on November 17, 2017

 

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can earn a paycheck blaming Russians the way the Salem villagers blamed witches in the 1600s!

Let’s make some cashola.

 

  • Dan Kelly +215 over Elias Theodorou ($5)
  • Nik Lentz +350 over Will Brooks ($10)
  • Jerwin Acajas -650 over Jamie Conlan ($20)
  • Anthony Dirrell -3500 over Dennis Douglin ($50)
  • Nadia Kassem -190 over Alex Chambers ($15)

 

Kelly and Lentz are a case in older, cagey fighters who through unorthodox style or plain grinding, can muck up a fight and escape with a win. Has Kelly been a favorite in ANY of his UFC fights so far?

Kassem has been a stone-cold killer in regionals. Yes, there could be cage jitters, but Alex Chambers, while entertaining, is limited enough that Kassem could land.

 

Last Week: $-35.83
Year To Date: $-169.63

 

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.