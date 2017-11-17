Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can earn a paycheck blaming Russians the way the Salem villagers blamed witches in the 1600s!

Let’s make some cashola.

Dan Kelly +215 over Elias Theodorou ($5)

Nik Lentz +350 over Will Brooks ($10)

Jerwin Acajas -650 over Jamie Conlan ($20)

Anthony Dirrell -3500 over Dennis Douglin ($50)

Nadia Kassem -190 over Alex Chambers ($15)

Kelly and Lentz are a case in older, cagey fighters who through unorthodox style or plain grinding, can muck up a fight and escape with a win. Has Kelly been a favorite in ANY of his UFC fights so far?

Kassem has been a stone-cold killer in regionals. Yes, there could be cage jitters, but Alex Chambers, while entertaining, is limited enough that Kassem could land.

Last Week: $-35.83

Year To Date: $-169.63

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.