Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can afford to eat so much bland, garbage food that you can socially cripple your baby before she’s even born!

Let’s make some cashola.

Muslim Salikhtov -175 over Alex Garcia ($10)

Wang Guan +140 over Alex Caceres ($5)

Sergey Kovalev -1600 over Vyacheslav Shabranskyy ($50)

Sullivan Barrera -1600 over Felix Valera ($25)

Kerry Hughes +200 over Cindy Dandois ($10)

I’ve discussed Salikhtov in YWICS, he’s a stone-cold killer who might spinning heel kick Garcia’s dome into the cheap seats.

The HBO cards speak for themselves. Kovy is Kovy, and Barrera is being kept around as a semi-contender who looks better and better each time he’s out.

Somehow Dandois wins fights, but I can’t pick anybody, man, woman, or meerkat, with this goddamned striking technique. Kerry Hughes has a little bit of pop, and can fell this nonsense.

Last Week: $+42.40

Year To Date: $-127.23

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.