Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can see your pride and joy you’ve talked up for years get bullied for 48 minutes on national television!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Heather Hardy -315 over Kristina Williams ($40)

Gegard Mousasi -600 over Alexander Shlemenko ($20)

Tyrone Nurse +230 over Jack Catterall ($5)

Ryota Murata -900 over Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam ($30)

Josh Warrington -950 over Dennis Ceylan ($5)

Going hard on Hardy, Mousasi, and Murata this week.

Heather is facing an opponent making her debut, Mousasi feasts on overly-aggressive strikers with precision violence, and no way in hell anyone lets another monumental robbery happens again in the N’Dam-Murata bout.

Last Week: $-49.90

Year To Date: $-108.35

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.