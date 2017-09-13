Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can become wealthy and powerful enough to release perhaps the most tone-deaf and self-awareness bereft work since, well, probably Peter Daou’s last tweet.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

David Branch +325 over Luke Rockhold ($5)

Billy Joe Saunders -240 over Willie Monroe Jr. ($70)

Gennady Golovkin -155 over Saul Alvarez ($10)

Hector Lombard -110 over Anthony Smith ($10)

Felipe Arantes +200 over Luke Sanders ($5)

Rockhold takes Branch on an even day, 100%, but it’s been fifteen months since Rockhold lost his title and I don’t know how he’ll bounce back, Branch is over his return to the octagon jitters in a lackluster win, and now it’s time to settle down and look for a title shot. Gun to my head, Rockhold wins, but I have to take Branch at these odds.

I’m going hard on Billy Joe, here. Monroe is a damned fine contender, but his most notable win was a decision in which Gabriel Rosado was headbutted over and over. Cap it with that Saunders will want to impress for a unification bout with the winner of the night, and I’d load up.

Last Week: $+39.77

Year To Date: $-67.28

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.