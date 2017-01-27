Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can air out your daddy issues as a form of misplaced protest for the whole world to spit out their own food at!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Mikey Garcia -240 over Dejan Zlaticanin ($40)

Jonathan Victor Barros +900 over Lee Selby ($5)

Valentina Shevchenko -135 over Julianna Pena ($5)

Donald Cerrone -165 over Jorge Masvidal ($40)

Jerwin Ancajas -1800 over Jose Alfredo Rodriguez ($10)

As I said in the title fights preview Zlaticanin is one of the weaker world champions in boxing, and before his hiatus, Garcia was on many-a-P4P list.

No, I don’t think Barros will defeat a clearly-superior Selby, but those are just too good odds for a fighter going for his first world championship for the fourth time and has made every decision closer and closer every single time. Easily worth a fiver for the chance.

Last Week: $ -52.14

Year To Date: $-27.46

All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.