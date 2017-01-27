Quantcast
The Betting Window for the Weekend of January 27-29
Posted by on January 27, 2017

 

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can air out your daddy issues as a form of misplaced protest for the whole world to spit out their own food at!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

 

  • Mikey Garcia -240 over Dejan Zlaticanin ($40)
  • Jonathan Victor Barros +900 over Lee Selby ($5)
  • Valentina Shevchenko -135 over Julianna Pena ($5)
  • Donald Cerrone -165 over Jorge Masvidal ($40)
  • Jerwin Ancajas -1800 over Jose Alfredo Rodriguez ($10)

 

As I said in the title fights preview Zlaticanin is one of the weaker world champions in boxing, and before his hiatus, Garcia was on many-a-P4P list.

No, I don’t think Barros will defeat a clearly-superior Selby, but those are just too good odds for a fighter going for his first world championship for the fourth time and has made every decision closer and closer every single time. Easily worth a fiver for the chance.

 

Last Week: $ -52.14
Year To Date: $-27.46

 

All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.