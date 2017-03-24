The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions every year. But not all title bouts are created equally.

So which title bouts every week are the ones to watch? We’ll look over every title fight from across the combat sports landscape and give you the five best based on five criteria:

Competitiveness: Is this an even matchup? Or just a warm body to throw at a champion? It’s a title fight, so we want the best possible at that division in that promotion.

Excitement: How exciting will this fight be? A clash of two elite talents throwing everything they have at each other in an attempt to win the gold? Or a half-dead plod-fest devoid of action or risk?

Juice: A sort of catch-all term for all the factors behind the matchup. Is there a story leading up to the match? A true rivalry? Anticipated rematch? Do the fighters dislike each other? Were the circumstances leading to the fight extraordinary, or was it just a promoter putting two names against each other? Is there a lot of excitement or hype going into it?

Prestige: Applies to the belt itself, but also to the fighter wearing it. Is this a long-tenured champion defending? Is this an interim title or one that was vacated? Has the champion increased the prestige of the title or is this a fight that will increase the prestige of it?

Viewing Ease: We all don't mind suffering for our art (or hobbies), but sometimes paying twenty dollars for a choppy stream, or searching your cable plan for a channel you're pretty sure was just invented three days ago in the 6000s isn't the best of times. How easy, affordable, and stress-free is this bout to watch?

1. Invicta Fighting Championship Bantamweight Championship: Tonya Evinger (c) (18-5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (9-2)

When/Where: Saturday, 8:00pm., UFC Fight Pass

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 4: We never got to see what those two were capable of fully in their last bout, but I hope this ends as weird as their last bout. Maybe Evinger uses a foreign object?

Juice: 5: This one is a doozy. Originally, Kunitskaya tapped out Evinger in two minutes, but after a successful (!!!) appeal to an athletic commission, which is usually about as successful as a 2nd-grader figuring out pi to eleven places, because her defense that standing on Kunitskaya’s face wasn’t a foul that she should have been removed from. I mean…the hell? So, that’s our backstory here.

Prestige: 4

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 22

2. Glory Lightweight Championship: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (c) (112-30-5) vs. Dylan Salvador (49-12-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 1:00pm, ESPN3

Competitiveness: 5: This is the rubber match between the two, exchanging decision wins over five months two years ago.

Excitement: 2: Say it with me, “methodical”.

Juice: 4

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 5

Total: 21

3. WBA World Lightweight Championship: Jorge Linares (c) (41-3) vs. Anthony Crolla (31-5-3)

When/Where: Saturday, 6:00pm, Showtime

Competitiveness: 5: HEY I HEARD YOU LIKE REMATCHES SO THIS WEEKEND WE GOT REMAT–

Excitement: 3

Juice: 4: Classic title rematch, as Crolla tries to get it back in the same arena he lost it in.

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 19

4. Glory Welterweight Championship: Cedric Doumbe (c) (65-5-1) vs. Yoann Kongolo (64-8)

When/Where: Saturday, 4:00pm, UFC Fight Pass

Competitiveness: 3: Doumbe has two wins over Kongolo, although both were by decision.

Excitement: 2

Juice: 3: You could be excused for not knowing they’ve already fought twice, I know I was! It’s the most under-the-radar Glory challenger taking on the most under-the-radar Glory champion.

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 17

5. Fight To Win Pro Welterweight No-Gi Championship: Garry Tonon (c) vs. Justin Rader

When/Where: Friday, 8:00pm, FloGrappling

Competitiveness: 3

Excitement: 5: 2016 was the year of Garry Tonon in the BJJ world. Let’s see if he can keep it going.

Juice: 1

Prestige: 3: It still doesn’t hold a ton of weight, but it will, and much sooner than later.

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 16