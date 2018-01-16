1. UFC Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (c) (17-2) vs. Francis Ngannou (11-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 10:00pm, Pay-Per-View

Competitiveness: 5: Stipe has been nothing short of phenomenal as champion, better than expected, and Ngannou is the scariest challenger in quite some time.

Excitement: 5: I mean, it’s Stipe, who will literally chase you around the cage until you are officially dead, and Ngannou has the capability of launching your head out of this planetary orbit.

Juice: 2

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 20

2. Bellator Welterweight Championship: Douglas Lima (c) (29-6) vs. Rory MacDonald (19-4)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, Spike TV

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 5: I mean, do I have to explain this? VIOLENCE PARTY!

Juice: 1

Prestige: 4: Bellator’s trying like hell to make their welterweight division as high-level as possible.

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 19

3. UFC Light Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (c) (19-1) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (15-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 10:00pm, Pay-Per-View

Competitiveness: 4

Excitement: 4

Juice: 3

Prestige: 4: Jon Jones’s shenanigans have sullied this title a little bit, and people will always see Jones as the uncrowned champion.

Viewing Ease: 3: Well, sixty bucks for a two fight show, but they’re two fantastic fights.

Total: 18

4. IBF World Welterweight Championship: Errol Spence Jr. (c) (22-0) vs. Lamont Peterson (35-3-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, Showtime

Competitiveness: 3: Peterson is more of an established fighter to give Spence a win over a world champion.

Excitement: 4: Peterson is more of a methodical/tricky fighter, but Spence is a fucking blast.

Juice: 1

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 16

5. IBF World Lightweight Championship: Robert Easter Jr. (c) (20-0) vs. Javier Fortuna (33-1-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, Showtime

Competitiveness: 3: This will be Easter’s toughest defense to date, but he’s still a cut or two above.

Excitement: 3

Juice: 1: Some weak trash talk, even for boxing.

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 15