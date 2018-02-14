The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions every year. But not all title bouts are created equally.

So which title bouts every week are the ones to watch? We’ll look over every title fight from across the combat sports landscape and give you the five best based on five criteria:

Competitiveness: Is this an even matchup? Or just a warm body to throw at a champion? It’s a title fight, so we want the best possible at that division in that promotion.

So here are your five best gold options for the weekend.

1. IBO/WBA World Super Middleweight Championships: Chris Eubank Jr. (c) (26-1) vs. George Groves (27-3)

When/Where: Saturday, 5:00pm, Facebook/YouTube

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 5: Groves is a classic fighter that will knock you out or get knocked out swinging.

Juice: 3

Prestige: 5: Good lord, it’s a title unification, and semifinals for the World Boxing Super Series.

Viewing Ease: 5

Total: 23

2. WBC World Super Middleweight Championship: David Benavidez (c) (19-0) vs. Ronald Gavril (18-2)

When/Where: Saturday, 10:00pm, Showtime

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 5: These two put on an excellent scrap last time out, and I have no reason to believe they won’t go out and do it again.

Juice: 4: These two put on a FOTY candidate in their last outing, so will super-prospect Benavidez show that he’s world championship material over Gavril once and for all?

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 22

3. Glory Welterweight Championship: Murthel Groenhart (c) (66-23-3) vs. Harut Grigorian (55-10)

When/Where: Friday, 11:00pm, ESPN3

Competitiveness: 2: Grigorian is a fine kickboxer and yes, did earn his way by winning a Glory contender tournament, which I wish they would stick to more, but Grigorian isn’t even the best Grigorian, and got his lights turned off by Groenhart less than a year ago.

Excitement: 4

Juice: 3: Grigorian has gotten knocked out by Groenhart twice in his career, once in 2012, and once in June of last year. Will the result be different, or will he be the rare opponent who gets slept thrice by the same fighter?

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 18

4. Glory Lightweight Championship: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (c) (118-30-5) vs. Christian Baya (60-5-1)

When/Where: Friday, 8:30pm, UFC Fight Pass

Competitiveness: 3: Anything can happen in kickboxing, but Sitthichai is about two and a half levels above Baya.

Excitement: 3

Juice: 1

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 3: Worth the subscription, folks. For Glory and grappling alone.

Total: 15

5. Vacant WBO Lightweight Championship: Paulus Moses (40-3) vs. Raymundo Beltran (34-7-1)

When/Where: Friday, 9:00pm, ESPN

Competitiveness: 2

Excitement: 4: These are two old warriors who don’t mind a scrap and have accrued a good amount of scalps over the years.

Juice: 1

Prestige: 3: Vacant titles are never fun, and Beltran is a game fighter at lightweight, but I wish he would have won this properly.

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 14