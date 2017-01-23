When/Where: Friday, 9:00pm, Spike
175lb Catchweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (16-4) vs. Melvin Guillard (32-16-2)
Lightweight Bout: Aaron Derrow (14-8) vs. David Rickels (17-4)
Featherweight Bout: AJ McKee (6-0) vs. Brandon Phillips (6-2)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alice Smith Yauger (4-4) vs. Jessica Middleton (1-0)
When/Where: Friday, 9:00pm, FloGrappling
155lbs Black Belt Championship: Osvaldo Mozinho vs. Bruno Frazatto
150lbs Black Belt Bout: Danny Bohigian vs. Kim Terra
230lbs Black Belt Nogi Bout: Eliot Kelly vs. Kyle Kingsbury
190lbs Black Belt Bout: Manny Rocha vs. Rhalan Gracie
160lbs Black Belt Bout: Jeremiah Labiano vs. Vitor Paschoal
When/Where: Friday, 10:00pm, UniMas
Junior Lightweight Bout: Erick De Leon (14-0) vs. Jose Salinas (10-2-1)
Welterweight Bout: Arnold Barboza Jr. (14-0) vs. Johnny Rodriguez (8-1-1)
Junior Middleweight Bout: Alexander Besputin (5-0) vs. Gilberto Pereira dos Santos (12-4)
When/Where: Saturday, 8:00pm, FOX
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julianna Pena (8-2) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (13-2)
Welterweight Bout: Donald Cerrone (32-7) vs. Jorge Masvidal (31-11)
Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (25-13) vs. Francis Ngannou (9-1)
Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (12-9) vs. Jason Knight (15-2)
When/Where: Saturday, 10:00pm, HBO
WBC World Junior Lightweight Championship: Francisco Vargas (c) (23-0-2) vs. Miguel Berchelt (30-1)
Junior Lightweight Bout: Miguel Roman (56-11) vs. Takashi Miura (30-3-2)
Middleweight Bout: Antonio Gutierrez (21-2-1) vs. Tureano Johnson (19-1)
Welterweight Bout: Jorge Silva (22-12-2) vs. Sadam Ali (23-1)
When/Where: Saturday, 10:00pm, Showtime
WBA Super World Featherweight Championship: Carl Frampton (c) (23-0) vs. Leo Santa Cruz (32-1-1)
WBC World Lightweight Championship: Dejan Zlaticanin (c) (22-0) vs. Mikey Garcia (35-0)
IBF World Featherweight Championship: Lee Selby (c) (23-1) vs. Jonathan Victor Barros (41-4-1)
Featherweight Bout: Jorge Lara (28-0-2) vs. Oktay Takalak (16-0)
When/Where: Sunday, 6:00pm, FloGrappling
AJ Agazarm vs. Dillon Danis
Garry Tonon vs. Hector Lombard
Chad Mendes vs. Jeff Glover
Gordon Ryan vs. Jeff Monson
Andre Alexander vs. Joe Baize