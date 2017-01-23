Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Undercard Superstar
The Road Ahead: Top Main Card Offerings for the Upcoming Weekend
Posted by on January 23, 2017

 

When/Where: Friday, 9:00pm, Spike

175lb Catchweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (16-4) vs. Melvin Guillard (32-16-2)

Lightweight Bout: Aaron Derrow (14-8) vs. David Rickels (17-4)

Featherweight Bout: AJ McKee (6-0) vs. Brandon Phillips (6-2)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alice Smith Yauger (4-4) vs. Jessica Middleton (1-0)

 

When/Where: Friday, 9:00pm, FloGrappling

155lbs Black Belt Championship: Osvaldo Mozinho vs. Bruno Frazatto

150lbs Black Belt Bout: Danny Bohigian vs. Kim Terra

230lbs Black Belt Nogi Bout: Eliot Kelly vs. Kyle Kingsbury

190lbs Black Belt Bout: Manny Rocha vs. Rhalan Gracie

160lbs Black Belt Bout: Jeremiah Labiano vs. Vitor Paschoal

 

When/Where: Friday, 10:00pm, UniMas

Junior Lightweight Bout: Erick De Leon (14-0) vs. Jose Salinas (10-2-1)

Welterweight Bout: Arnold Barboza Jr. (14-0) vs. Johnny Rodriguez (8-1-1)

Junior Middleweight Bout: Alexander Besputin (5-0) vs. Gilberto Pereira dos Santos (12-4)

 

When/Where: Saturday, 8:00pm, FOX

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julianna Pena (8-2) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (13-2)

Welterweight Bout: Donald Cerrone (32-7) vs. Jorge Masvidal (31-11)

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (25-13) vs. Francis Ngannou (9-1)

Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (12-9) vs. Jason Knight (15-2)

 

When/Where: Saturday, 10:00pm, HBO

WBC World Junior Lightweight Championship: Francisco Vargas (c) (23-0-2) vs. Miguel Berchelt (30-1)

Junior Lightweight Bout: Miguel Roman (56-11) vs. Takashi Miura (30-3-2)

Middleweight Bout: Antonio Gutierrez (21-2-1) vs. Tureano Johnson (19-1)

Welterweight Bout: Jorge Silva (22-12-2) vs. Sadam Ali (23-1)

 

When/Where: Saturday, 10:00pm, Showtime

WBA Super World Featherweight Championship: Carl Frampton (c) (23-0) vs. Leo Santa Cruz (32-1-1)

WBC World Lightweight Championship: Dejan Zlaticanin (c) (22-0) vs. Mikey Garcia (35-0)

IBF World Featherweight Championship: Lee Selby (c) (23-1) vs. Jonathan Victor Barros (41-4-1)

Featherweight Bout: Jorge Lara (28-0-2) vs. Oktay Takalak (16-0)

 

When/Where: Sunday, 6:00pm, FloGrappling

AJ Agazarm vs. Dillon Danis

Garry Tonon vs. Hector Lombard

Chad Mendes vs. Jeff Glover

Gordon Ryan vs. Jeff Monson

Andre Alexander vs. Joe Baize