When/Where: Friday, 6:00pm, UFC Fight Pass

Light Heavyweight Bout: Maiquel Falcao (37-9) vs. Todd Stoute (8-3)

Middleweight Bout: Jo Vallee (5-1) vs. Strahinja Gavrilovic (5-2)

Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (2-0) vs. Michael Cyr (2-1)

Featherweight Bout: Maxime Dubois (5-2) vs. TJ Laramie (4-1)

Lightweight Bout: Jeremie Capony (3-0) vs. Remy Bussieres (3-1)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Griet Eeckhout (2-0-1) vs. Lindsay Garbatt (4-1)

Heavyweight Bout: Adam Dyczka (3-0) vs. Jared Henderson (3-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Louis Jourdain (3-0) vs. Tyler Wilson (0-0)

When/Where: Friday, 7:00pm, FloGrappling

Fight To Win Featherweight Black Belt Championship: Baret Yoshida (c) vs. Pablo Silva

170lbs Black Belt Bout: Fernando Halfeld vs. Jose Llanas

190lbs Black Belt Bout: Inacio Neto vs. Joseph Carroll

215lbs Black Belt Gi Bout: Jimmy Lugo vs. Raul Jimenez

170lvs Black Belt Gi Bout: Drew Lockwood vs. Shawn Key

When/Where: Friday, 9:00pm, Spike

WBA Super/IBO World Junior Middleweight Championship: Erislandy Lara (c) (23-2-2) vs. Yuri Foreman (34-2)

Super Middleweight Bout: Anthony Dirrell (29-1-1) vs. Norbert Nemesapati (24-4)

Welterweight Bout: Alex Martin (13-0) vs. Miguel Cruz (13-0)

When/Where: Friday, 9:00pm, AXS

LFA Bantamweight Championship Unification: Leandro Higo (c) (16-2) vs. Steven Peterson (c) (14-4)

Featherweight Bout: Charles Cheeks III (11-5) vs. Damon Jackson (10-1-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Eli Tamez (9-0) vs. Ulyses Aguila (6-1)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo (2-0) vs. Montana Stewart (6-3)

Flyweight Bout: Isaiah Gutierrez (3-0) vs. Oscar Ramirez (6-3)

When/Where: Saturday, 7:00am, OneFC.com

OneFC Middleweight Championship: Vitaly Bigdash (c) (8-0) vs. Aung La N Sang (19-9)

Featherweight Bout: Kazunori Yokota (25-6-3) vs. Martin Nguyen (7-1)

Featherweight Bout: AJ Lias Mansor (2-3) vs. Anthony Engelen (5-2)

Lightweight Bout: Vaughn Donayre (8-6) vs. Vincent Latoel (16-18-2)

Featherweight Bout: Jerome S. Paye (2-2) vs. Stefer Rahardian (3-0)

Flyweight Bout: Adrian Matheis (2-0) vs. Rene Catalan (1-2)

Featherweight Bout: Chan Heng (8-3) vs. Su Noto (5-3)

When/Where: Saturday, 8:00pm, UFC Fight Pass

Interim Invicta Featherweight Championship: Charmaine Tweet (9-5) vs. Megan Anderson (7-2)

120lb Catchweight Bout: Jodie Esquibel (5-2) vs. Kali Robbins (4-0)

Bantamweight Bout: Pannie Kianzad (8-1) vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi (5-5)

Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (4-0) vs. Sjara Eubanks (2-1)

Flyweight Bout: Andrea Lee (4-2) vs. Jenny Liou (6-4)

Flyweight Bout: Brieta Carpenter (0-0) vs. Heather Hardy (0-0)

Strawweight Bout: Amy Montenegro (7-2) vs. Celine Haga (10-13)

Flyweight Bout: Christine Ferea (0-0) vs. Rachael Ostovich (3-2)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, Showtime

IBF/WBC World Super Middleweight Championship: Badou Jack (c) (20-1-2) vs. James DeGale (c) (23-1)

IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship: Jose Pedraza (c) (22-0) vs. Gervonta Davis (16-0)

When/Where: Sunday, 3:10am, GAORA TV

Krush Women’s 50kg Championship: Kana (c) (6-0) vs. Mellonie Hughes (20-8-3)

Krush 70kg Championship: Jordan Pikeur (c) (39-6-1) vs. Yu Hirono (25-11-1)

70kg Bout: Hiroki Nakajima (23-12) vs. Hiromi Wajima (3-0)

55kg Bout: Keisuke Ishida (15-4) vs. Masato Yuki (5-8-2)

55kg Bout: Ryuji Horio (17-6-2) vs. Yuya Suzuki (9-12-1)

55kg Bout: Namito Izawa (22-8-2) vs. Yoboshi (8-2)

67kg Bout: Jin Hirayama (13-8-3) vs. Kenji (5-4-2)

58kg Bout: Hikaru Fujihashi (10-9-3) vs. Satomi Yuzuki (6-2-1)

53kg Bout: Gunji Taito (3-1-1) vs. Kasami Reiji (5-3-1)

When/Where: Sunday, 10:00pm, Fox Sports 1

Featherweight Bout: BJ Penn (16-10-2) vs. Yair Rodriguez (8-1)

Lightweight Bout: Joe Lauzon (26-12) vs. Marcin Held (22-5)

Welterweight Bout: Ben Saunders (20-7-2) vs. Court McGee (18-5)

Bantamweight Bout: Jimmie Rivera (20-1) vs. Marlon Vera (8-3-1)