When: April 1

Who: Kunlun Fight 70kg Tournament Semifinal: Anatoly Moiseev (19-3-1) vs. Nordin Ben Moh (52-6)

Where: Kunlun Fight 71, Mangrove Tree Resport, Qingdao, China

How To Watch: 2:40am, Fite.tv ($5.99)

Why: One of these years, Kunlun Fight’s 70kg tournament will meet its end, and we’ll have a true victor in kickboxing’s most talented division, but you, me, and this Earth, will all be dead by then.

Who: 70kg Bout: Dzianis Zuev (21-8) vs. Jomthong Chuwattana (203-40-4)

Why: Very, very happy that Kunlun has partnered with Fite.tv to give us a viable, legal, high-quality stream for their cards, which are usually awesome. This is a quality matchup that we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to see.

Who: Interim WBO World Featherweight Championship: Carl Frampton (24-1) vs. Nonito Donaire (38-4)

Where: BT Sport Boxing, The SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

How To Watch: BT Sport

Why: Two huge names in the lighter weights compete for the interim WBO strap while Oscar Valdez’s broken jaw heals.

Who: WBA/IBF/IBO World Junior Middleweight Championships: Erislandy Lara (c) (25-2-2) vs. Jarrett Hurd (c) (21-0)

Where: Showtime Championship Boxing, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

How To Watch: 10:00pm, Showtime

Why: Two of the four 154lb world titles are on the line, along with the top secondary belt. We’re halfway through unificafion after this, baybay!

Who: IBF World Super Middleweight Championship: Caleb Truax (c) (29-3-2) vs. James DeGale (23-2-1)

Where: Showtime Championship Boxing, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

How To Watch: 10:00pm, Showtime

Why: Truax became one of the most unlikely world champions ever, and certainly, betting-wise, the biggest of 2017 by far, when we went into the UK, and defeated DeGale on his home turf in a shocking bout that saw him do just about everything right. Now DeGale has his rematch, will he take Truax too easily again, or will he adjust to Golden Caleb’s pressure game?

Who: UFC Lightweight Championship: Tony Ferguson (ic) (23-3) vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov (25-0)

Where: UFC 223, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

How To Watch: 10:00pm, Pay-Per-View ($64.99)

Why: AT LONG LAST. Will Dana have the sack to actually strip Conor of him sham of a belt? He’s talking a big game, but we’ll see. This fight for a title is years overdue and this is a dream matchup that for one reason or another, some thought we’d never see.

Who: UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship: Rose Namajunas (c) (7-3) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-1)

Where: UFC 223, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

How To Watch: 10:00pm, Pay-Per-View ($64.99)

Why: After one of the most stunning upsets in UFC history, both in outcome and execution, where Namajunas had her way with the unstoppable champion, Joanna Violence gets her chance at redemption after the absolute embarrassment handed out by Thug Rose.

Who: Lightweight Bout: Al Iaquinta (13-3-1) vs. Paul Felder (15-3)

Where: UFC 223, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

How To Watch: 10:00pm, Pay-Per-View ($64.99)

Why: This is all grit against two of the toughest, most hard-nosed guys in the company. Iaquinta and Felder are tough-as-nails, resilient, iron-willed scrappers who will throw until both fighters are bloody and one is upright.

Who: Lightweight Bout: Brandon Girtz (15-7) vs. Michael Chandler (17-4)

Where: Bellator 197, Family Arena, St. Charles, Missouri

How To Watch: 9:00pm, Paramount Network

Why: Unfortunately, this was to be a rematch between Chandler and champion Brent Primus, but, as it was once said during a post-fight cage brawl, sometimes these things happen in MMA, so we’re left with a much-less interesting fight, but a good one, nonetheless.

Who: Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier (22-5) vs. Justin Gaethje (18-1)

Where: UFC on FOX: Gaethje vs. Poirier, Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

How To Watch: 8:00pm, FOX

Why: Gotta think this sells itself. Look at those two purveyors of violence smack-dab on network TV.

Who: Welterweight Bout: Carlos Condit (30-11) vs. Matt Brown (21-16)

Where: UFC on FOX: Gaethje vs. Poirier, Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

How To Watch: 8:00pm, FOX

Why: This is one of the crustiest matchups I’ve ever seen….and I couldn’t be more excited. This is going to be bonkers and one man will fall on his shield when it’s done.

Who: 160lb Black Belt Bout: Eddie Cummings vs. Renato Canuto

Where: KASAI Pro2, Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse, Brooklyn, New York

How To Watch: 7:00pm, FloGrappling

Why: It’s KASAI champ Canuto taking on Eddie Bravo Invitational champion Eddie Cummings in the headline bout of KASAI’s second event.

Who: Inaugural Absolute Championship Berkut Kickboxing Middleweight Championship: Artem Levin (90-8-2) vs. Igor Bukaenko (67-11)

Where: Absolute Championship Berkut Kickboxing 15, Dynamo Sports Palace, Moscow, Russia

How To Watch: TBD

Why: ACB has been expanding their profile for a while. At first, it was just a Russian/Eastern European MMA organization, then got got into kickboxing, then jiu-jitsu, and now they’re really blowing up, and this is their magnum opus in the kickfighting game. They’re crowning their first champs and having someone like Artem Levin on board is an enormous coup for them.

Who: 70kg Bout: Artem Pashporin (17-6) vs. Enriko Kehl (46-14-2)

Where: Absolute Championship Berkut Kickboxing 15, Dynamo Sports Palace, Moscow, Russia

How To Watch: TBD

Why: ACB isn’t frontloading their biggest kickboxing card to date, they’re loading it on the undercard, too. Pashporin vs. Kehl could headline any kickboxing card in the world.

Who: 70kg Bout: Giorgio Petrosyan (85-2-2) vs. Jo Nattawut (60-11-2)

Where: OneFC: Heroes of Honor, Mall Of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

How To Watch: TBD

Why: And speaking of promotions expanding into kickboxing, here comes OneFC bringing the heat! OneFC is loading with a dozen world-class kickfighters and this is a blockbuster main event.

Who: Welterweight Bout: Adrien Broner (33-3) vs. Jessie Vargas (28-2)

Where: Showtime Championship Boxing, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

How To Watch: 9:00pm, Showtime

Why: Why? Because any time you get to watch Adrien Broner get smacked around, you take it eight days out of seven.

Who: Featherweight Bout: Cub Swanson (25-8) vs. Frankie Edgar (22-6-1)

Where: UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey

How To Watch: 10:00pm, Fox Sports 1

Why: A consolidation bout for two of the best to ever do it having their title hopes dashed by Brian Ortega. Still, a fantastic fight, especially for a FS1 co-main. A rare, deep TV card!

Who: Lightweight Bout: Edson Barboza (19-5) vs. Kevin Lee (16-3)

Where: UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey

How To Watch: 10:00pm, Fox Sports 1

Why: Two lightweight fighters that I’m quite frankly, shocked, have never fought each other, collide in the main event at Boardwalk Hall, whom the UFC hasn’t been since 2005. This is a case of two guys perpetually a fight away from a title fight that they can’t seem to win.

Who: Middleweight Bout: Daniel Jacobs (33-2) vs. Maciej Sulecki (26-0)

Where: HBO Championship Boxing, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

How To Watch: 10:00pm, HBO

Why: This is about as big of a non-title fight as there is right now. Jacobs gave GGG his stiffest test to date, with some believing he handed Golovkin his first career loss, facing off against Sulecki, who is ranked as high as #4 in the world by some outlets.

Who: WBA/IBF Women’s Lightweight Championships: Katie Taylor (c) (8-0) vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos (c) (18-4)

Where: HBO Championship Boxing, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

How To Watch: 10:00pm, HBO

Why: Irish Olympic hero Katie Taylor attempts to unify the lightweight division with her second world title, against the dangerous Argentinian, Bustos.