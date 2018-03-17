Vacant WBC World Junior Welterweight Championship: Amir Imam (21-1) vs. Jose Carlos Ramirez (21-0)

Luke Irwin: Ramirez is a young buzzsaw who just got done turning undefeated Mike Reed into a fine dust. Imam will be game, but we’re getting Ramirez vs. Prograis and I cannot wait. Ramirez via R6 KO.

Interim WBC World Light Heavyweight Championship: Mehdi Amar (34-5-2) vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (14-0)

Luke: The Eastern Bloc Gentlemen Of Heavier Weight Classes ™ roll on, here. Gvozdyk has some serious power, but Amar is game enough to hang in. It’ll be a blowout, but I don’t think Amar gets KO’d here. Gvozdyk via UD.

Featherweight Bout: David Berna (15-2) vs. Michael Conlan (5-0)

Luke: Berna is more of a live dog than I thought they’d pair Conlan with, on St. Patrick’s day, no less, but I still think he rolls here. Irish eyes are watching the olympian cruise to an easy win. Conlan via UD.