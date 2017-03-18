Light Heavyweight Bout: Corey Anderson (9-2) vs. Jimi Manuwa (16-2)

Luke Irwin: There will come a time when Manuwa won’t have that crumbling power, but I don’t think it’s yet. Anderson is a quality fighter, but as long as Manuwa still has some go in his hands, he’s a hell of a gatekeeper. Manuwa via R2 TKO.

Nolan Howell: Anderson could easily take this with the better wrestling, but Manuwa should be able to find a way through as the sharper striker. Jimi Manuwa by first-round TKO.

Welterweight Bout: Alan Jouban (15-4) vs. Gunnar Nelson (15-2-1)

Luke: You don’t have to remind me about Nelson’s stunning grappling acumen, but I’m banking on Jouban’s fight IQ to keep that at bay and box him up tactically. Jouban via UD.

Nolan: Jouban gets a little too loose, Nelson gets the takedown, game over. Gunnar Nelson by second-round submission.

Bantamweight Bout: Brad Pickett (25-13) vs. Marlon Vera (8-3-1)

Luke: This is One-Punch’s swan song, and Vera is a late-notice replacement. Guessing a fight warrior like Pickett goes out on his shield, leaving it all in the cage. Pickett via SD.

Nolan: Depends on what Pickett has left in the tank on his way out here, but think he is still game. Brad Pickett by split decision.

Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen (11-1) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (13-2)

Luke: HELL of a fight, here. Allen is a JV Donald Cerrone, a kickboxer with a wicked submission game, while Amirkhani is a Freshman-team Randy Couture, a Greco-Roman specialist who uses brute strength for submissions, but can also heavy-hand his way to a win. This is the toughest fight of the weekend to pick, but I think Amirkhani has proven that he has more tools on his workbench, and continues his run through the featherweight division. Amirkhani via R3 Submission.

Nolan: Makwan Amirkhani by unanimous decision.