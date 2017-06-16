Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Bethe Correia (10-2-1) vs. Holly Holm (10-3)

Nolan Howell: While Correia is decent at just about everything, Holm excels in the striking battle and Correia doesn’t really have the arsenal to overcome that on the feet or take it to the ground to negate it. While an ugly gameplan could get her the win, it seems more likely that Holm can keep her range and catch Correia. Holly Holm by third-round TKO.

Luke Irwin: BOY, do these two need a win. Yeesh. We’ve seen what Holm can do to swing-first, sloppy brawlers, and her only losses were against perhaps the toughest woman, hell, the toughest fighter to ever fight for the UFC, who’ll glad eat 100 shots if it means she can land 5 and go for the submission, and the only other fighter who could out-range her. I don’t see how Holm doesn’t keep Bethe at a distance for as long as she wants. Holm via UD.

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (25-14) vs. Marcin Tybura (15-2)

Nolan: While this is the step down in competition Arlovski needs given his losing streak, he is still approaching 40 and is only adding more mileage to a chin that has seen much better days. The technique is still there for Arlovski and maybe Tybura is a step down enough for it to work, Father Time catches up eventually and it appears “The Pitbull’s” time has come. Marcin Tybura by first-round KO.

Luke: At this point, the UFC should just be milking what’s left of Arlovski to get a name win for other fighters, like a wrestler leaving the company at the end of his contract, just job him out. Can Andrei at least come out to his old walkout song? Tybura via R1 TKO.

Welterweight Bout: Colby Covington (11-1) vs. Dong-Hyun Kim (22-3-1)

Nolan: Covington’s wrestling and capabilities on the feet should be enough to keep him out of any of the wacky trouble Stun Gun can put him in. It may not be easy, but Covington can grind it out. Colby Covington by unanimous decision.

Luke: Stun Gun should not be a +260 underdog to just about any welterweight not named Lawler, Thompson, or Woodley. I think Covington wins, but Kim is a real live dog if you want to roll the dice. Covington via SD.

Welterweight Bout: Rafael dos Anjos (25-9) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (16-6)

Nolan: Saffiedine will be a pain for Dos Anjos and could edge out an ugly win on the feet if Dos Anjos is not careful. However, given his improvements and his run at lightweight, it would be hard to imagine Dos Anjos losing too much despite the move up in weight. Rafael Dos Anjos by second-round submission.

Luke: This is my FOTN bonus pick, and I can’t wait to see Saffiedine Belgian kickbox through RDA’s bionic metal jaw. This is going to be a blast. I think someone gets a 10-8, and that’s enough to take it. dos Anjos via MD.