Featherweight Bout: BJ Penn (16-10-2) vs. Yair Rodriguez (8-1)

Nolan Howell: Is BJ Penn back?!? It probably doesn’t matter at this point, really. Rodriguez is a lengthy fighter who can keep Penn at range with an arsenal of kicks and a strong enough base of punches. While Penn may have the crisper boxing technique and solid power, father time seems to have already done the job well enough for Rodriguez to be able to avoid that with the clinch and darting in and out. As long as this doesn’t go to the mat, this could be a long, depressing night that ends sadly for Penn as he has nothing left to give going into the final round. Yair Rodriguez by fifth-round corner stoppage.

Luke Irwin: BJ PENN IS MOTIVATED AND HAS THE FIRE AGAIN AND HAS NEVER LOOKED BETTER IN TRAI–god almighty, just retire, BJ. Yair is going to violence in circles around him until Penn wilts. Rodriguez via UD.

Lightweight Bout: Joe Lauzon (26-12) vs. Marcin Held (22-5)

Nolan: While Lauzon has been a rollercoaster of a fighter in his last few outings, it just seems that he has the edge over everything Held does. While Held excels at leg locks, Lauzon has a more varied submission game that should keep him on top and working enough to win ground exchanges. His striking is more varied too as Held, while competent, is more inclined to strike to set up for the ground fight. Lauzon can hold his own and win on the feet if need be. Barring an unsurprising lapse of fight IQ, Lauzon should still have enough left in the tank to take this. Joe Lauzon by second-round TKO.

Luke: Neither is going to throw anything that the other hasn’t seen on the ground, so it comes down to who’s better and more well-rounded in other areas, and that’s Lauzon all day. Lauzon via UD.

Welterweight Bout: Ben Saunders (20-7-2) vs. Court McGee (18-5)

Nolan: McGee is a pace fighter who keeps coming forward and specializes in a bare-bones boxing game with wrestling, while Saunders uses his lengthy Muay Thai and BJJ game. While McGee is known for coming forward, he also doesn’t do much with it and I think that is what comes into play here as Saunders can win fights off his back with his controlling legs and elbow strikes. McGee will be hard pressed to find a path to victory as Saunders controls him at length, in the clinch, and on the mat. Ben Saunders by unanimous decision.

Luke: These are two crusty veterans that can take as good as they can give. I think this will be a slogging, hard-hitting affair with someone narrowly edging the other. Saunders via SD.

Flyweight Bout: John Moraga (16-5) vs. Sergio Pettis (14-2)

Nolan: Pettis is undoubtedly the more dynamic fighter, but something tells me Moraga pressing him will give him some trouble, especially if he can’t defend the takedown. Pettis could clip Moraga coming in and can stay out of trouble on the mat. However, Moraga’s wrestling and power submission game strike me as troubling for Pettis for whatever reason. Moraga gets him down for the majority of the first two rounds and leaves Pettis scrambling for a Hail Mary that doesn’t come in the third. John Moraga by unanimous decision.

Luke: Pettis has yet to live up to his considerable potential and his ton of hype. I think Moraga’s pressure gives him fits and strays Sergio off of his gameplan. Moraga via UD.