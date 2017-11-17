Heavyweight Bout: Fabricio Werdum (22-7-1) vs. Marcin Tybura (16-2)

Nolan Howell: While Tybura is a fine striker in his own right and maybe stood a shot at landing a KO on Werdum many moons ago, Werdum has closed that gap to become a decent striker to supplement some of the best grappling in MMA. Werdum gets him to the ground and it is over early. Fabricio Werdum by first-round submission.

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Bec Rawlings (7-6) vs. Jessy Rose-Clark (7-4)

Nolan: Rawlings can be prone to underwhelming, but she has faced better than Rose-Clark and everything about this screams hometown booking. Bec Rawlings by unanimous decision.

Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad (12-2) vs. Tim Means (27-8-1)

Nolan: Means is the more proven commodity and should have too much versatility as a striker to be troubled on the feet, while having enough grappling prowess to be dragged into a slog. Tim Means by second-round TKO.

Welterweight Bout: Bojan Velickovic (15-5-1) vs. Jake Matthews (10-3)

Nolan: Relatively even fight here, but Matthews is a better fighter when he puts it all together. It’s just a matter of stringing that together from fight to fight after starting out so young. Jake Matthews by unanimous decision.

Middleweight Bout: Dan Kelly (13-2) vs. Elias Theodorou (13-2)

Nolan: Kelly just seems to gas so early and Theodorou is at least capable of neutralizing the awkward pressure Kelly seems to bring, no matter how ugly it may be. Elias Theodorou by unanimous decision.

150lb Catchweight Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (15-1) vs. Shane Young (11-3)

Nolan: Hometown booking. Alexander Volkanovski by first-round KO.