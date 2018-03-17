Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (29-6) vs. Fabricio Werdum (23-7-1)

Luke Irwin: Even though Werdum ostensibly has one foot out the door, I still think he has enough raw tools to neutralize Volkov’s striking, and once Volkov can’t use his range and the fight is in close, it’s all Werdum. Werdum via R2 Submission.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Blachowicz (21-7) vs. Jimi Manuwa (17-3)

Luke: Manuwa won their last contest by UD, and outside of a loss to the human bulldozer known to us mortals us Volkan Oezdemir, Manuwa hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. Manuwa via UD.

Bantamweight Bout: Terrion Ware (17-7) vs. Tom Duquesnoy (15-2)

Luke: Ware is game, but very limited. Despite his hiccup in his last bout, Duquesnoy takes this and I think fairly easily. Duquesnoy via UD.

Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards (14-3) vs. Peter Sobotta (17-5-1)

Luke: Going with the upset, here. I’m not seeing that big of a difference that puts Edwards at a -210 favorite. I’m gonna jump on Sobotta and the points and thinking he catches Edwards. Sobotta via R3 TKO.