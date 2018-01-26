Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (18-5) vs. Ronaldo Souza (24-5)

Nolan Howell: While Jacare was picked apart by Robert Whittaker last time out and that can be a game changer for someone nearing 40, Jacare also has displayed competent boxing his past few outings and that should be enough to exploit the flawed Brunson. Brunson has trouble fighting under pressure as was showed in his fight with Whittaker, often resorting to using offense as defense as he swings wildly and pressures for takedowns. That is something Jacare will be happy to let happen and it will spell the end here. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza by second-round submission.

Luke Irwin: Jacare put out Derek Brunson before he even knew how to strike. Now, he’s more well-rounded, a much better striker, and a different fighter than he was back then. Souza via R2 Submission.

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (17-5) vs. Dennis Bermudez (16-7)

Nolan: While Bermudez is on a bit of a skid, this should be a bounce-back opponent for him as he holds the power advantage on the feet and on the mat and just seems to excel in all areas compared to Fili. While the fight IQ of Bermudez could unquestionably lead him into something from Fili, I expect the pressure will wear Fili down and allow Bermudez to take him out late. Dennis Bermudez by third-round TKO.

Luke: I love Fili. Have since before he came to the UFC. I thought for sure he’d be a title challenger with his raw talent, but he’s never managed to put it all together to be a consistent threat. Bermudez via R3 TKO.

Lightweight Bout: Gregor Gillespie (10-0) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (13-5)

Nolan: Gillespie has shown the higher ceiling in his two UFC outings. Expect a takedown from the accomplished wrestler in Gillespie and some hellfire from there for the win. Gregor Gillespie by first-round TKO.

Luke: Gillespie is a bad boy, but Rinaldi is a tough out. I think he’ll get it done, but it won’t be an easy out. Gillespie via UD.

Welterweight Bout: Drew Dober (18-8) vs. Frank Camacho (21-5)

Nolan: While it is hard to expect consistency from Dober, he should be more tested than Camacho at this point. Drew Dober by unanimous decision.

Luke: Ohhh, this could be an old-fashioned crusty-fighter scrap. I expect these two to take advantage of their card position and throw until someone falls. Dober via R2 KO.