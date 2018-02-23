Featherweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (27-14) vs. Josh Emmett (13-1)

Nolan Howell: Stephens looked impressive last time out against Doo Ho Choi and seems to be stringing together an impressive run to the upper tier of the featherweight division. Emmett finished Ricardo Lamas last time out, but Lamas is such a streaky fighter that it may not really mean much. Stephens also can be streaky at times, but this should be his fight to take should he fight more measured and not completely lose it during an exchange. Jeremy Stephens by second-round TKO.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Andrade (17-6) vs. Tecia Torres (10-1)

Nolan: The power striking and grappling of Andrade will be a tough test for Torres, who is more varied as a striker. While Torres likely has technique on her side, it will be a matter of withstanding the blitzing of Andrade against the cage and if the fight goes to the ground. I like Torres to pick her spots and survive to wear out Andrade and pick up a close decision in a bit of an upset. Tecia Torres by split decision.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi (13-5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (22-10)

Nolan: Latifi will have to get inside on Saint Preux and that is possible if he is able to somehow wait Saint Preux out into the later rounds and not get sniped from long distance by the taller fighter. Nothing has ever impressed me enough about Latifi to stick to that gameplan against a better athlete and more well-rounded fighter than him. Ovince Saint Preux by first-round KO.

Welterweight Bout: Max Perry (13-4) vs. Mike Perry (11-2)

Nolan: Griffin is tailored for Perry here and it is hard to discount Perry in any striking match with his skills and power on the feet. This seems like an action-heavy main card to make up for the lack of name power and Perry is good for a highlight reel opener. Mike Perry by first-round KO.