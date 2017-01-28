Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julianna Pena (8-2) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (13-2)

Luke Irwin: After seeing the shocking display of striking Shevchenko battered Holly Holm with, I think Bullet is going to paint Pena like a Pollock for twenty-five minutes. Pena won’t be able to land anything of consequence of value against Shevchenko, because she isn’t a bar owner that can be drunkenly kicked in the ballbag. Shevchenko via UD.

Nolan Howell: Shevchenko isn’t the name value fighter here, but it will come as no surprise that she is the favorite as it stands. Pena specializes in a power grappling game with constant pressure in the clinch to get takedowns and a submission game largely focused on chokes. Shevchenko should be able to survive and perhaps win in the clinch with her kickboxing and some judo credentials while wearing Pena down. On the feet, Shevchenko will pick her apart, especially in light of the jarring “don’t defend body shots” comments from the Sik Jitsu head coach of Pena’s. It won’t be a pretty fight, but Shevchenko takes her time and dissects the less technical fighter as it goes down the stretch. Valentina Shevchenko by unanimous decision.

Welterweight Bout: Donald Cerrone (32-7) vs. Jorge Masvidal (31-11)

Luke: AWWWWWW YEAH! This is gonna be fantastic. What I think happens is that Masvidal lands a good one on Cerrone, Cowboy hits the canvas, and Masvidal doesn’t remember that Cerrone is a monster from the bottom. Cerrone via R2 Submission.

Nolan: This is a toss-up between two enigmatic fighters. This has brawl written all over it, but both are notorious for lack of pressure at times. Cerrone’s kicks and grappling should give him the edge, but Masvidal can be surprisingly technical and effective with the hands and clip Cerrone or work the jab. A tooth and nail brawl here leads to some wonky scoring and something tells me we will be looking at a rematch request from one or both of the participants. I will count on Masvidal’s hands. Jorge Masvidal by split decision.

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (25-13) vs. Francis Ngannou (9-1)

Luke: I want to see a scenario in which the Pitbull can pull this out, but I don’t see it whatsoever. I don’t see a scenario where Ngannou doesn’t just run through him. Ngannou via R1 KO.

Nolan: It appears Arlovski is back on a downswing in his career and Ngannou is looking to get a name victory on his record. I think he does it here as Arlovski is a streaky fighter in his twilight and having his back against the wall will not help him as he comes out too aggressively and gets flattened. Francis Ngannou by first-round KO.

Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (12-9) vs. Jason Knight (15-2)

Luke: Yeah, this should be Assuncao and Sterling’s spot. Embarrassing that this is getting a network television slot. Regardless, this should be a fun grappling tilt, and Caceres will somehow pull a win out of his ass, as he’s wont to do. Caceres via R3 Submission.

Nolan: Alex Caceres by split decision.