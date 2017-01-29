Contributor: Nolan Howell

The top two women’s bantamweight contenders squared off in Denver, Colorado, the home of UFC 1, Saturday night. #1 Valentina Shevchenko and #2 Julianna Pena faced off in what many considered a striker vs. grappler contest, but Shevchenko seemed to take umbrage to that description against her wrestling-based opponent.

Pena clinched Shevchenko against the cage and landed knees to the body, but Shevchenko timed Pena twice to sweep the grounded leg and land in side control both times. Pena was able to gain full guard and attempt an armbar late, but Shevchenko angled out of danger as the bell rang. The second round was again fought on the cage with Pena working for a takedown and getting it with two minutes left in the round, but not doing much with it and posting the right arm on the stomach. Shevchenko took advantage and nabbed the arm in an armbar. Shevchenko got belly down and controlled the wrist, negating Pena’s stepping over and leaving her with no choice but to tap.

Post-match, UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes and Shevchenko shared a brief exchange of words that all but confirmed what is next for the winner. Pena apparently injured her shoulder in the first round and there is no news on the extent of the injury. Shevchenko proved to have a well-rounded game and can present an interesting striking puzzle for the Brazilian champion to solve.

Jorge Masvidal stopped Donald Cerrone in a fight that had title contender implications at welterweight. Cerrone had Masvidal’s number early from kickboxing range as he worked leg kicks and seemed to be able to catch Masvidal exiting on his punches. Masvidal found a way inside though and opened up with punches near the end of the round. Cerrone dropped near the final bell as his hands were down on a body kick and Masvidal landed, a jab, a looping right hand, and a left hook to finish. Cerrone looked limp on the mat and referee Herb Dean stepped in before the bell, but it was apparently an early call for the end of the round.

It wouldn’t matter however as Masvidal landed knees in the clinch to the body in the second and maintained the pressure. Masvidal partially blocked a head kick and followed with another looping right hand that dropped Cerrone. Cerrone made his way to his feet against the cage, but Masvidal unloaded with punches to the head on the way up and body shots that forced the stoppage. Masvidal set all this up with the jab and finding his range with the hands and he looked sharp as ever with an added emphasis on activity, closing the night by confidently challenging Dana White to find someone who can beat him for $200k.

Francis Ngannou made quick work of Andrei Arlovski to establish himself at heavyweight. Arlovski looked to keep distance throughout the first round, but overreached with an overhand right. Ngannou looped a left hook over the stretched arm to clip Arlovski on the top of the head and floored him with a follow-up right hook that caught Arlovski as he bobbed up from his dipping punch. Ngannou followed with ground and pound and ended the night early less than two minutes into the fight. Ngannou looks to live up to every bit of the hype behind him as he is much more than a plodding power puncher, showing timing and patience and new intricacies each bout.

Featherweights Alex Caceres and Jason Knight kicked off the card in a back and forth affair. Caceres showed good striking from range early and improved footwork and head movement, making Knight fall a bit short on each punch. A late flurry from Knight capped off the round, but perhaps foreshadowed things to come as he dropped Caceres face-first on the mat in an attempted judo throw. Caceres rolled to his back and Knight went to work with a powerful top game, taking the back of Caceres and alternating punch and choke attempts until he was able to secure a submission. Caceres showed improvement and can still compete while he shows additions, but his scrambling on the mat makes his dangerous offensively but liable defensively and Knight exploited it.

Knight called out Doo Ho Choi post-match and his lengthy striking game and aggressive ground work continues to impress, making him look like a UFC mainstay through exciting action fights and being a tough out for any opponent.

-Nolan can be reached @undercardnolan or at nth993@gmail.com