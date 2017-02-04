Contributor: Nolan Howell

Luis Collazo and Sammy Vasquez met on Thursday night in a fight that had major ramifications for both. Both fighters on streaky stretches (and Collazo being on the wrong side of 30) looked to maintain their standing at 147 pounds. Fights like this mean more than weekday action fights for these two, as a loss can send you back to preliminary cards off television and headlining local casinos with no TV camera in sight.

Collazo was able to salvage his position in spectacular fashion, though it was not without trouble. After a third round knockdown of Vasquez, Collazo and Vasquez went after it in round four and five.

Round six would be a spectacular end to the fire fight.

After opening up to the body and stepping off to the left, Collazo unleashed a right hand that Vasquez stepped right into.and was laid flat on the canvas.

Collazo can be a dangerous fight for anyone and will likely always have room on cards like these for a chance of a spectacular KO or firefight, but he likely still has a few matches before he can reclaim any relevance. Vasquez has likely hit his ceiling.

Elsewhere on the card, Yordenis Ugas defeated Levan Ghvamichava by split decision despite a routing (point deductions from low blows likely caused the wonky scorecards) and action-fight prospect Ryan “Cowboy” Karl was sent back to the drawing board after being battered by Eddie Ramirez.

-Nolan can be reached @undercardnolan or at nth993@gmail.com