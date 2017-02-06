Contributor: Nolan Howell

Chan Sung Jung returned to the UFC Octagon in Houston after three and a half years away serving in the South Korean military. The odds were not in his favor taking on #9 featherweight contender Dennis Bermudez, coming off a two-fight win streak and having a wrestling background “The Korean Zombie” hadn’t encountered previously.

The ring rust showed early as Bermudez landed a right hand that wobbled TKZ and it looked as though it would be a long night for the returning featherweight title challenger. However, as he started loosening up and connecting more, Bermudez began to back-peddle. A jab was thrown by Bermudez…

"The fight turned out so well, and I'm really happy it turned out that way." @KoreanZombieMMA is BACK!! #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/a5ZUL6f965 — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2017

And TKZ capitalized on it with a picture perfect right uppercut after slipping the jab and catching Bermudez dipping. It was a great reminder of what the Zombie is capable of and he showed little wear in his three years off (though he trained a lot in his service as he was mostly working desk duties to recover from injury, according to commentator Jon Anik). TKZ bolts right back into the title picture and could be one or two big wins away from another shot at gold. Bermudez seems to be in decline due to a reckless style that sees him clipped each fight, but he still maintains status in the division.

In the co-main, strawweight Alexa Grasso looked lethargic and Felice Herrig capitalized on it with sharper striking and a move active game overall. Grasso turned it on in the last minute or so, but it was way too little way too late for her as Herrig pulled a rabbit out of the hat and called for a rematch with Paige Van Zant or a bout with Michelle Waterson.

James Vick tapped Abel Trujillo in a lightweight contest that saw some improvement from the lengthy Vick, keeping Trujillo at bay at points and able to demonstrate slick grappling against the all-around power game of Trujillo. Volkan Oezdemir upset Ovince Saint Preux in light heavyweight action, exploiting the flaws of OSP’s striking as he falls back on natural abilities when he doesn’t have the gas to perform technically. Nevertheless, Oezdemir looked sharp and patient considering the obstacle of facing a former light heavyweight title contender.

In more impressive performances, Marcel Fortuna had no problems with a big size disadvantage at heavyweight facing Anthony Hamilton, face-planting him in the first round and Jessica Andrade blitzed Angela Hill early and often against the cage to negate the range and pick up a unanimous decision in the fight of the night. Andrade looks for a strawweight title shot next.

