WBC/WBO Cruiserweight Championships: Mairis Briedis (c) (23-0) vs. Oleksandr Usyk (c) (13-0)

Luke Irwin: This is an interesting matchup and could be a fantastic strategic battle, but this is Usyk’s tournament to win. Usyk via R8 TKO.

Nolan Howell: While Briedis is a solid fighter and could have some home cooking in store if he fights well enough, Usyk has looked like a stone-cold killer throughout the World Boxing Super Series and this semifinal match should just be a showcase. Usyk leaves no doubt on the scorecards, even if he can’t quite dissect Briedis enough for the finish. Oleksandr Usyk by unanimous decision.

Vacant WBA World Welterweight Championship: Lucas Matthysse (38-4) vs. Tewa Kiram (38-0)

Luke: Kiram doesn’t belong anywhere near a world title shot. Kiram’s record is absurdly inflated and he’s never fought outside of Thailand. Matthysse via R4 KO.

Nolan: While Matthysse will probably never reach the pinnacle of what was expected of him after what seem like permanently bruising losses to Danny Garcia and Viktor Postol, Kiram has never really faced a challenge outside of Thailand despite being a Manny Pacquiao training partner. The only thing you can say for Kiram is he will go down swinging if given the chance and Matthysse might need to fight a little more carefully because of that. Lucas Matthysse by sixth-round KO.

WBA World Lightweight Championship: Jorge Linares (c) (43-3) vs. Mercito Gesta (31-1-2)

Luke: Linares is in the middle of the best stretch of his career, hitting his prime late, and Gesta is a contender that can’t get by Carlos Molina or win a 12-rounder. Linares via UD.

Nolan: Gesta is tough and not much more can be said for him against a near-elite fighter like Linares, who is clearly too many steps above what Gesta has ever encountered. It will be a test of ring time for Linares more than anything. Jorge Linares by unanimous decision.