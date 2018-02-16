IBO/WBA World Super Middleweight Championships: Chris Eubank Jr. (c) (26-1) vs. George Groves (27-3)

Nolan Howell: Groves has to be the biggest test to date for Eubank and Groves has overall been tested by better competitors in his top fights. Still, Eubank likely has the higher ceiling of the two and if he comes in firing on all cylinders he is the better boxer of the two. Will that show is the question, but on paper Eubank has the edge. Chris Eubank Jr. by unanimous decision.

Welterweight Bout: Devon Alexander (27-4) vs. Victor Ortiz (32-6-2)

Nolan: Ortiz is a wild card as always, but even with ring rust, it isn’t like Alexander has lost to opponents a level or two down like Ortiz has and Ortiz was never a fighter who relied on anything elite as it was at his peak. Alexander may be knocked down with ring rust if he isn’t careful, but he’s the superior and less irratic fighter. Devon Alexander by eighth-round TKO.

Super Middleweight Bout: Caleb Plant (16-0) vs. Rogelio Medina (38-8)

Nolan: Perfect fight for plant as Medina can test out the legitimacy of a prospect like he did with J’Leon Love, but won’t pose too much of a threat to anyone worth their salt and I think Plant is. Caleb Plant by unanimous decision.

Lightweight Bout: Carlos Balderas (3-0) vs. Jorge Rojas Zacazontetl (4-2-1)

Nolan: Balderas showcase. Karlos Balderas by first-round KO.