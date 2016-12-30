Quantcast
Posted by on December 29, 2016

 

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday December 30

12:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
1:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
1:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPN2)
2:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
2:00am: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
2:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
3:00am: UFC 207 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
3:10am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO/HBO Latino)
4:00am: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
5:00am: UFC Fight Flashback (Fox Sports 2)
5:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
5:30am: Jim Rome On Showtime ft. Mike Tyson/Chael Sonnen (Showtime Extreme)
6:00am: UFC 207 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)
7:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
7:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)
8:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
8:00am: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
9:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
9:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: 2016 Prep Slam IX (FloWrestling)
9:30am: 2016 Powerade Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)
10:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: 2016 Mount Mat Madness (FloWrestling)
11:00am: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
12:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
3:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: UFC 207 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
6:00pm: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
6:30pm: UFC 207 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
7:00pm: UFC 207 Prefight Show (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: UFC 207 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: Northwestern vs. Midlands (BigTen)
10:00pm: UFC 207 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)
10:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime)
11:00pm: Boxing’s Best of 2016: Salido vs. Vargas (HBO/HBO Latino)
11:00pm: Harry Joe Yorgey vs. Jermell Charlo (Showtime Extreme)

 

Saturday December 31

1:00am: Rizin World Grand Prix 2016 Final Round (Eversport.tv)
1:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
1:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPN2)
1:30am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
1:35am: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel Year In Review (HBO2)
2:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
2:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
3:00am: UFC 207 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
3:30am: Northwestern vs. Midlands (BigTen)
5:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
5:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
6:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
7:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
8:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
9:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
9:00am: Heavy Hitters: The Best of Champions Week (ESPN Deportes)
9:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
10:00am: UFC 207 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
10:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
11:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
11:00am: SCB30: The Knockouts Part 1 (Showtime Extreme)
11:20am: SCB30: The Knockouts Part 2 (Showtime Extreme)
11:30am: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel Year In Review (HBO)
11:35am: Southpaw (Flix)
11:45am: SCB30: The Knockouts Part 3 (Showtime Extreme)
12:00pm: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
12:05pm: SCB30: The Best of the Best (Showtime Extreme)
12:25pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO)
1:00pm: World Series of Fighting 34 Prelims (WSOF.com)
2:00pm: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
2:30pm: World Series of Fighting 34 Prelims (NBC Sports)
3:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
3:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)
3:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime Next)
4:00pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
4:00pm: World Series of Fighting 34 (NBC)
4:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)
4:30pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
5:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
5:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)
6:00pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00pm: Locked In The Cage 18 ($14.99 GoFightLive)
6:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: Northwestern vs. Midlands (BigTen)
7:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)
8:05pm: Rocky Balboa (Flix)
9:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
9:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
10:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
10:45pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
11:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
11:15pm: E:60: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
11:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

 

Sunday January 1

12:00am: SC Featured: Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
12:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
12:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
1:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
1:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
1:15am: Southpaw (Showtime Next)
1:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
2:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
2:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
2:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
2:30am: TMZ Sports Weekend (Fox Sports 1)
3:00am: SC Featured: Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
3:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
5:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
7:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
8:00am: SC Featured: Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
9:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
9:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
10:00am: Heavy Hitters: Best of ESPN Boxing (ESPN Deportes)
10:00am: 2017 Southern Scuffle (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
12:30pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Family Zone)
1:00pm: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
2:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
2:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
3:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
4:30pm: UFC 207 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
6:30pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Family Zone)
8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)
8:30pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPN)
9:30pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
11:00pm: E60: Stories of the Year (ESPN2)
11:00pm: SC Featured: Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

 

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: After the deserted wasteland that was Christmas weekend, New Year’s weekend is traditionally an enormous fight weekend. Still, needs more DYNAMITE!

 

time_warner_cable_us  1. UFC 207: Where, according to the UFC, Ronda Rousey will be facing Ronda Rousey five times on the main card.

 

1953fde7e40b2916ce3381457d92e3f8  2. Rizin World Grand Prix 2016 Final Round: FREE!  And not too late/early!  Dare I say…Rizin never die?

 

nbc  3. World Series of Fighting 34: WSOF continues to be the absolute worst scheduling/logistic promotion that I can ever remember.  It’s uncanny.

 

fs1_56x40  4. UFC 207 Post-Fight Show: Either way, Ronda is going to have some sort of emotional meltdown or say something ungodly stupid.

 

espnews_hd  5. SC Top Plays of the Year: It’s ESPN, so don’t expect to see too many combat sports clips. Or hockey. sigh

 

espnews_hd  6. SC Featured: Stories of the Year: SC Featured has featured (sorry) some really well-done and interesting stories from our neck of the sporting world.

 

showtime_extreme  7. SCB30: The Knockouts: Check out thirty years of lights being turned off on Showtime.

 

hbo  8. Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel Year In Review: Real Sports can be pretty overwrought, and especially Gumbel himself, but you know you’re getting a quality product loaded with research.

 

fs1_56x40  9. UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time: In case you’ve forgotten Cody McKenzie already!

 

flix_us  10. Rocky Balboa: Just doesn’t feel like a holiday weekend without some Balboa in your lives.

 

 

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

 

  • Naoya Inoue [vs. Kohei Kono, December 30, Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan]
  • Akira Yaegashi [vs. Wittawas Basapean, December 30, Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan]
  • Ryota Murata [vs. Bruno Sandoval, December 30, Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan]
  • Henry Lundy [vs. John Delperdang, December 30, B.O.O.M. Fitness Center, Cincinnati, Ohio]
  • Jezreel Corrales vs. Takashi Uchiyama [December 31, Ota-City General Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]
  • Ryoichi Taguchi [vs. Carlos Canizales, December 31, Ota-City General Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]
  • Moises Fuentes [vs. Kosei Tanaka, December 31, Ota-City General Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]
  • Jonathan Guzman [vs. Yukinori Oguni, December 31, Shimazu Arena, Kyoto, Japan]
  • Masato vs. Takanori Gomi [December 31, Shimazu Arena, Kyoto, Japan]
  • Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means [December 30, UFC 207, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]
  • Brandon Thatch [vs. Niko Price, December 30, UFC 207, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]
  • Jake Heun vs. Smealinho Rama [December 31, World Series of Fighting 34, Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York]
  • Andre Harrison [vs. Bruce Boyington, December 31, World Series of Fighting 34, Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York]
  • Charles Bennett vs. Minoru Kimura [December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]
  • Hayato Sakurai vs. Wataru Sakata [December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]
  • Gabi Garcia [vs. Shinobu Kandori, December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]
  • Hideo Tokoro [vs. Erson Yamamoto, December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]
  • Kron Gracie vs. Tatsuya Kawajiri [December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Unlike the year 2016, we’re trying to end on a high note here!  Big money!

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jezreel Corrales vs. Takashi Uchiyama
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Charles Bennett vs. Minoru Kimura
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Gabi Garcia over Shinobu Kandori
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 207
Upset of the Week: Amada Nunes over Ronda Rousey
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey