As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday December 30
12:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
1:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
1:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPN2)
2:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
2:00am: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
2:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
3:00am: UFC 207 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
3:10am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO/HBO Latino)
4:00am: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
5:00am: UFC Fight Flashback (Fox Sports 2)
5:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
5:30am: Jim Rome On Showtime ft. Mike Tyson/Chael Sonnen (Showtime Extreme)
6:00am: UFC 207 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)
7:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
7:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)
8:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
8:00am: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
9:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
9:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: 2016 Prep Slam IX (FloWrestling)
9:30am: 2016 Powerade Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)
10:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: 2016 Mount Mat Madness (FloWrestling)
11:00am: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
12:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
3:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: UFC 207 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
6:00pm: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
6:30pm: UFC 207 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
7:00pm: UFC 207 Prefight Show (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: UFC 207 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: Northwestern vs. Midlands (BigTen)
10:00pm: UFC 207 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)
10:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime)
11:00pm: Boxing’s Best of 2016: Salido vs. Vargas (HBO/HBO Latino)
11:00pm: Harry Joe Yorgey vs. Jermell Charlo (Showtime Extreme)
Saturday December 31
1:00am: Rizin World Grand Prix 2016 Final Round (Eversport.tv)
1:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
1:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPN2)
1:30am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
1:35am: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel Year In Review (HBO2)
2:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
2:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
3:00am: UFC 207 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
3:30am: Northwestern vs. Midlands (BigTen)
5:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
5:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
6:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
7:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
8:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
9:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
9:00am: Heavy Hitters: The Best of Champions Week (ESPN Deportes)
9:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
10:00am: UFC 207 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
10:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
11:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
11:00am: SCB30: The Knockouts Part 1 (Showtime Extreme)
11:20am: SCB30: The Knockouts Part 2 (Showtime Extreme)
11:30am: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel Year In Review (HBO)
11:35am: Southpaw (Flix)
11:45am: SCB30: The Knockouts Part 3 (Showtime Extreme)
12:00pm: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
12:05pm: SCB30: The Best of the Best (Showtime Extreme)
12:25pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO)
1:00pm: World Series of Fighting 34 Prelims (WSOF.com)
2:00pm: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
2:30pm: World Series of Fighting 34 Prelims (NBC Sports)
3:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
3:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)
3:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime Next)
4:00pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
4:00pm: World Series of Fighting 34 (NBC)
4:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)
4:30pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
5:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
5:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)
6:00pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00pm: Locked In The Cage 18 ($14.99 GoFightLive)
6:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: Northwestern vs. Midlands (BigTen)
7:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)
8:05pm: Rocky Balboa (Flix)
9:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
9:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
10:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
10:45pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
11:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
11:15pm: E:60: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
11:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
Sunday January 1
12:00am: SC Featured: Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
12:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
12:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
1:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
1:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
1:15am: Southpaw (Showtime Next)
1:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
2:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
2:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
2:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
2:30am: TMZ Sports Weekend (Fox Sports 1)
3:00am: SC Featured: Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
3:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
5:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
7:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
8:00am: SC Featured: Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
9:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
9:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
10:00am: Heavy Hitters: Best of ESPN Boxing (ESPN Deportes)
10:00am: 2017 Southern Scuffle (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
12:30pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Family Zone)
1:00pm: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
2:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
2:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
3:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
4:30pm: UFC 207 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
6:30pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Family Zone)
8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)
8:30pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPN)
9:30pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
11:00pm: E60: Stories of the Year (ESPN2)
11:00pm: SC Featured: Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
Top-10 Viewing Options: After the deserted wasteland that was Christmas weekend, New Year’s weekend is traditionally an enormous fight weekend. Still, needs more DYNAMITE!
1. UFC 207: Where, according to the UFC, Ronda Rousey will be facing Ronda Rousey five times on the main card.
2. Rizin World Grand Prix 2016 Final Round: FREE! And not too late/early! Dare I say…Rizin never die?
3. World Series of Fighting 34: WSOF continues to be the absolute worst scheduling/logistic promotion that I can ever remember. It’s uncanny.
4. UFC 207 Post-Fight Show: Either way, Ronda is going to have some sort of emotional meltdown or say something ungodly stupid.
5. SC Top Plays of the Year: It’s ESPN, so don’t expect to see too many combat sports clips. Or hockey. sigh
6. SC Featured: Stories of the Year: SC Featured has featured (sorry) some really well-done and interesting stories from our neck of the sporting world.
7. SCB30: The Knockouts: Check out thirty years of lights being turned off on Showtime.
8. Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel Year In Review: Real Sports can be pretty overwrought, and especially Gumbel himself, but you know you’re getting a quality product loaded with research.
9. UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time: In case you’ve forgotten Cody McKenzie already!
10. Rocky Balboa: Just doesn’t feel like a holiday weekend without some Balboa in your lives.
Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.
- Naoya Inoue [vs. Kohei Kono, December 30, Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan]
- Akira Yaegashi [vs. Wittawas Basapean, December 30, Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan]
- Ryota Murata [vs. Bruno Sandoval, December 30, Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan]
- Henry Lundy [vs. John Delperdang, December 30, B.O.O.M. Fitness Center, Cincinnati, Ohio]
- Jezreel Corrales vs. Takashi Uchiyama [December 31, Ota-City General Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]
- Ryoichi Taguchi [vs. Carlos Canizales, December 31, Ota-City General Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]
- Moises Fuentes [vs. Kosei Tanaka, December 31, Ota-City General Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]
- Jonathan Guzman [vs. Yukinori Oguni, December 31, Shimazu Arena, Kyoto, Japan]
- Masato vs. Takanori Gomi [December 31, Shimazu Arena, Kyoto, Japan]
- Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means [December 30, UFC 207, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]
- Brandon Thatch [vs. Niko Price, December 30, UFC 207, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]
- Jake Heun vs. Smealinho Rama [December 31, World Series of Fighting 34, Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York]
- Andre Harrison [vs. Bruce Boyington, December 31, World Series of Fighting 34, Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York]
- Charles Bennett vs. Minoru Kimura [December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]
- Hayato Sakurai vs. Wataru Sakata [December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]
- Gabi Garcia [vs. Shinobu Kandori, December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]
- Hideo Tokoro [vs. Erson Yamamoto, December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]
- Kron Gracie vs. Tatsuya Kawajiri [December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Unlike the year 2016, we’re trying to end on a high note here! Big money!
Best Fight of the Weekend: Jezreel Corrales vs. Takashi Uchiyama
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Charles Bennett vs. Minoru Kimura
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Gabi Garcia over Shinobu Kandori
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 207
Upset of the Week: Amada Nunes over Ronda Rousey
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey