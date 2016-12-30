As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday December 30

12:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

1:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

1:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPN2)

2:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

2:00am: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

2:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

3:00am: UFC 207 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

3:10am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO/HBO Latino)

4:00am: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: UFC Fight Flashback (Fox Sports 2)

5:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

5:30am: Jim Rome On Showtime ft. Mike Tyson/Chael Sonnen (Showtime Extreme)

6:00am: UFC 207 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

7:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

7:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

8:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

8:00am: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

9:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

9:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: 2016 Prep Slam IX (FloWrestling)

9:30am: 2016 Powerade Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)

10:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: 2016 Mount Mat Madness (FloWrestling)

11:00am: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

3:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: UFC 207 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: UFC 207 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

6:30pm: UFC 207 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: UFC 207 Prefight Show (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: UFC 207 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Northwestern vs. Midlands (BigTen)

10:00pm: UFC 207 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime)

11:00pm: Boxing’s Best of 2016: Salido vs. Vargas (HBO/HBO Latino)

11:00pm: Harry Joe Yorgey vs. Jermell Charlo (Showtime Extreme)

Saturday December 31

1:00am: Rizin World Grand Prix 2016 Final Round (Eversport.tv)

1:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

1:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPN2)

1:30am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

1:35am: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel Year In Review (HBO2)

2:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

2:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

3:00am: UFC 207 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

3:30am: Northwestern vs. Midlands (BigTen)

5:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)

5:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

6:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

6:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

8:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)

9:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

9:00am: Heavy Hitters: The Best of Champions Week (ESPN Deportes)

9:00am: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

10:00am: UFC 207 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

10:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

11:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

11:00am: SCB30: The Knockouts Part 1 (Showtime Extreme)

11:20am: SCB30: The Knockouts Part 2 (Showtime Extreme)

11:30am: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel Year In Review (HBO)

11:35am: Southpaw (Flix)

11:45am: SCB30: The Knockouts Part 3 (Showtime Extreme)

12:00pm: UFC 207 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

12:05pm: SCB30: The Best of the Best (Showtime Extreme)

12:25pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO)

1:00pm: World Series of Fighting 34 Prelims (WSOF.com)

2:00pm: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)

2:30pm: World Series of Fighting 34 Prelims (NBC Sports)

3:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

3:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)

3:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime Next)

4:00pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

4:00pm: World Series of Fighting 34 (NBC)

4:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)

4:30pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

5:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

5:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

6:00pm: Locked In The Cage 18 ($14.99 GoFightLive)

6:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Northwestern vs. Midlands (BigTen)

7:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 1)

8:05pm: Rocky Balboa (Flix)

9:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

9:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

10:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

10:45pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

11:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

11:15pm: E:60: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)

11:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

Sunday January 1

12:00am: SC Featured: Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

12:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

12:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

1:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)

1:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

1:15am: Southpaw (Showtime Next)

1:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

2:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

2:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

2:30am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

2:30am: TMZ Sports Weekend (Fox Sports 1)

3:00am: SC Featured: Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

3:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)

5:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

6:00am: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

6:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)

7:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)

8:00am: SC Featured: Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

9:00am: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)

9:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)

10:00am: Heavy Hitters: Best of ESPN Boxing (ESPN Deportes)

10:00am: 2017 Southern Scuffle (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

12:30pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Family Zone)

1:00pm: SC Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)

2:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

2:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

3:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

4:30pm: UFC 207 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

6:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

6:30pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Family Zone)

8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)

8:30pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPN)

9:30pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)

11:00pm: E60: Stories of the Year (ESPN2)

11:00pm: SC Featured: Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

Top-10 Viewing Options: After the deserted wasteland that was Christmas weekend, New Year’s weekend is traditionally an enormous fight weekend. Still, needs more DYNAMITE!

1. UFC 207: Where, according to the UFC, Ronda Rousey will be facing Ronda Rousey five times on the main card.

2. Rizin World Grand Prix 2016 Final Round: FREE! And not too late/early! Dare I say…Rizin never die?

3. World Series of Fighting 34: WSOF continues to be the absolute worst scheduling/logistic promotion that I can ever remember. It’s uncanny.

4. UFC 207 Post-Fight Show: Either way, Ronda is going to have some sort of emotional meltdown or say something ungodly stupid.

5. SC Top Plays of the Year: It’s ESPN, so don’t expect to see too many combat sports clips. Or hockey. sigh

6. SC Featured: Stories of the Year: SC Featured has featured (sorry) some really well-done and interesting stories from our neck of the sporting world.

7. SCB30: The Knockouts: Check out thirty years of lights being turned off on Showtime.

8. Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel Year In Review: Real Sports can be pretty overwrought, and especially Gumbel himself, but you know you’re getting a quality product loaded with research.

9. UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time: In case you’ve forgotten Cody McKenzie already!

10. Rocky Balboa: Just doesn’t feel like a holiday weekend without some Balboa in your lives.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Naoya Inoue [vs. Kohei Kono, December 30, Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan]

Akira Yaegashi [vs. Wittawas Basapean, December 30, Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan]

Ryota Murata [vs. Bruno Sandoval, December 30, Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan]

Henry Lundy [vs. John Delperdang, December 30, B.O.O.M. Fitness Center, Cincinnati, Ohio]

Jezreel Corrales vs. Takashi Uchiyama [December 31, Ota-City General Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]

Ryoichi Taguchi [vs. Carlos Canizales, December 31, Ota-City General Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]

Moises Fuentes [vs. Kosei Tanaka, December 31, Ota-City General Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]

Jonathan Guzman [vs. Yukinori Oguni, December 31, Shimazu Arena, Kyoto, Japan]

Masato vs. Takanori Gomi [December 31, Shimazu Arena, Kyoto, Japan]

Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means [December 30, UFC 207, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Brandon Thatch [vs. Niko Price, December 30, UFC 207, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Jake Heun vs. Smealinho Rama [December 31, World Series of Fighting 34, Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York]

Andre Harrison [vs. Bruce Boyington, December 31, World Series of Fighting 34, Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York]

Charles Bennett vs. Minoru Kimura [December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]

Hayato Sakurai vs. Wataru Sakata [December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]

Gabi Garcia [vs. Shinobu Kandori, December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]

Hideo Tokoro [vs. Erson Yamamoto, December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]

Kron Gracie vs. Tatsuya Kawajiri [December 31, RIZIN 4, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Unlike the year 2016, we’re trying to end on a high note here! Big money!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jezreel Corrales vs. Takashi Uchiyama

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Charles Bennett vs. Minoru Kimura

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Gabi Garcia over Shinobu Kandori

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 207

Upset of the Week: Amada Nunes over Ronda Rousey

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey