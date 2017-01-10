Quantcast
Your Weekend in Combat Sports
Posted by on January 10, 2017

 

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday January 13

2:35am: Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Year in Review (HBO/HBO Latino)
4:00am: UFC 180 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
5:00am: Showtime Boxing: Best of Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)
5:00am: UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (FloGrappling)
6:00am: The Ultimate Fighter Finale 19 (Fox Sports 2)
6:15am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Extreme)
9:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: 2017 Eastern States Wrestling Classic (FloWrestling)
9:00am: Glory of Heroes 6 (yy.com)
11:00am: Showtime Boxing: Best of Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)
12:00pm: Bermaine Stiverne vs. Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)
12:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)
12:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
12:00pm: 2017 5 Counties Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Deontay Wilder vs. Eric Molina (CBS Sports)
1:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
2:00pm: Showtime Boxing: Best of Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)
2:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
3:30pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime 2)
4:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
6:00pm: TKO 37 (UFC Fight Pass)
6:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
7:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 21 (FloGrappling)
7:00pm: Blair Academy vs. Wyoming Seminary (FloWrestling)
7:00pm: Penn State vs. Rutgers (BigTen)
7:35pm: Cinderella Man (Showtime Extreme)
8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)
9:00pm: Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman/Anthony Dirrell vs. Norbert Nemesapati (Spike)
9:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter Finale 19 (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 1 (AXS)
9:00pm: Wyoming vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)
10:00pm: SportsCenter Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
10:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)
10:00pm: Absolute Championship Berkut 51 (YouTube)
11:00pm: Jose Pedraza vs. Tevin Farmer (Showtime Extreme)
11:15pm: Countdown to Ortiz vs. Sonnen (Spike)
11:30pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)
11:30pm: TMZ Sports (Fox Sports 1)

 

Saturday January 14

12:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
12:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
12:30am: Showtime Boxing: Best of Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)
1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 1 (AXS)
1:30am: All Access: Stiverne vs. Wilder (CBS Sports)
2:00am: Bermaine Stiverne vs. Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)
2:00am: UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (FloGrappling)
2:00am: Penn State vs. Rutgers (BigTen)
6:00am: UFC on FOX: Browne vs. Werdum (Fox Sports 2)
6:05am: Rocky Balboa (Showtime)
7:00am: OneFC: Quest For Power ($9.99 OneFC.com)
7:10am: Real Sports with Bryant Gumble Year in Review (HBO2)
8:30am: UFC 208 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
12:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
12:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)
4:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
5:00pm: 2017 Eastern States Wrestling Classic (FloWrestling)
7:00pm: Jack vs. DeGale Prelims (Showtime Extreme)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: V3Fights: Mitchell vs. Ware ($14.99 GoFightLive)
8:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championship 21 (UFC Fight Pass)
8:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: 2017 5 Counties Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)
9:00pm: UFC Countdown (Fox Sports 1)
9:30pm: E60: Stories of the Year (ESPN)
9:30pm: Badou Jack vs. James DeGale/Gervonta Davis vs. Jose Pedraza (Showtime)
9:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
10:30pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPN)
11:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)

 

Sunday January 15

12:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
1:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
1:00am: Badou Jack vs. James DeGale/Gervonta Davis vs. Jose Pedraza (Showtime Extreme)
2:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
3:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
4:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
4:00am: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)
5:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: SportsCenter Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00am: UFC 180 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
7:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
8:00am: SportsCenter Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
8:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
9:00am: Badou Jack vs. James DeGale/Gervonta Davis vs. Jose Pedraza (Showtime)
9:00am: UFC Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
9:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
10:45am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)
11:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
11:30am: Cinderella Man (Showtime)
12:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
1:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)
1:00pm: Air Force vs. San Diego State (FloWrestling)
2:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
2:00pm: Northern Iowa vs. Central Michigan (ESPN3)
2:00pm: Missouri vs. Eastern Michigan (ESPN3)
2:15pm: Nebraska vs. Michigan (BigTen)
3:00pm: Stanford vs. Pennsylvania (ESPN3)
3:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa (FloWrestling)
4:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
4:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
6:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: Wyoming vs. Oregon State (FloWrestling)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez (Fox Sports 1)
11:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

 

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: After last week’s tumbleweed farm of a fight weekend, it’s back to good ol’ fashioned unconscious-making the second weekend of January in the year of our lord 2017.

 

fs1_56x40  1. UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez: MOTIVATED BJ PENN!! about to lose in the first.

 

showtime  2. Badou Jack vs. James DeGale/Gervonta Davis vs. Jose Pedraza: WOO-HOO! TITLE UNIFICATION, SON! DOWN WITH EXPANDED WORLD CHAMPIONS! NO TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION!

 

axs_tv  3. Legacy Fighting Alliance 1: The debut show for the unholy copulation of Legacy and RFA.  I’m still unsure why Legacy agreed to this, as they were running well-populated shows almost bi-weekly on a national television deal, but I’m no promoter, as Dana White tells me.

 

fightpass  4. Invicta Fighting Championship 21: Unfortunately, Invicta has adopted the UFC’s tired, annoying trend of shoehorning an interim title everywhere that they possibly can.  Besides that, ok card, but certainly not high-end.

 

sitelogoimage_2_6cb1d9b67230021cfd12b248e37bb492  5. Oklahoma State vs. Iowa: Two gigantic heavyweights clash in the wrestling world.  This is a matchup of two top-5 programs.

 

youtube  6. Absolute Championship Berkut 51: Lots and lots and lots of notable names on their card, and it’s on YouTube, AND they’re running in the States this weekend!  ACB is a good egg.

 

spike_hd  7. Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman/Anthony Dirrell vs. Norbert Nemesapati: This is embarrassing.  Yuri Foreman?  World title?  Really?  C’mon, son.

 

5652cbff8c849  8. Fight To Win Pro 21: Happy to see F2W is gaining more popularity and getting recognized for putting out a damned quality product.

 

spike_hd  9. Countdown to Ortiz vs. Sonnen: I mean, c’mon. You want to see what sort of mystical nonsense will come out of Tito’s mouth. He’s a walking mad lib at this point.

 

one-fc-logo  10. OneFC: Quest For Power: Not a great card, but we’ll get to see more of what we have with Vitaly Bigdash and whether he can be an actual player at middleweight on the worldwide-scale.

 

 

 

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

 

  • DJ Linderman [vs. Sylvester Barron, January 13, Jackson County Expo, Central Point, Oregon]
  • Thomas Dulorme [vs. Brian Jones, January 14, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York]
  • Jo Nattawut [vs. Yan Zhao, January 13, Superstar Fight 7, National Fitness Service Centre, Hunan, China]
  • Cosmo Alexandre [vs. Xiaofeng Tan, January 13, Superstar Fight 7, National Fitness Service Centre, Hunan, China]
  • Kem Sitsongpeenong vs. Qiu Jianlang [January 13, Glory of Heroes 6, Henan, China]
  • Sergio Wielzen [vs. Li Ning, January 13, Glory of Heroes 6, Henan, China]
  • Rungravee Sasiprapagym [vs. Mourad Harfoui, January 14, TopKing World Series 12, Hohhot, China]
  • Enriko Kehl [vs. Farkhad Akhmedanau, January 14, Wu Lin Feng Championships, Henan TV Studio 8, Henan, China]
  • Yuta Kubo [vs. Xie Lei, January 14, Wu Lin Feng Championships, Henan TV Studio 8, Henan, China]
  • Kaew Weerakakreck [vs. Wang Pengfei, January 14, Wu Lin Feng Championships, Henan TV Studio 8, Henan, China]
  • Paulo Miyao [67kg Black Belt Division, January 13, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]
  • Edwin Najmi [75kg Black Belt Division, January 13, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]
  • Xande Ribeiro [92kg Black Belt Division, January 13, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]
  • Roberto Satoshi [75kg Black Belt Division, January 13, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]
  • Baret Yoshida [vs. Pablo Silva, January 13, Fight To Win Pro 21, Harvest Community Center, Houston, Texas]
  • Maiquel Falcao [vs. Todd Stoute, January 13, TKO 37, Tohu Circus Arts Hall, Montreal Quebec]
  • Thiago Silva [vs. Jared Torgeson, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
  • Paul Buentello vs. Tim Hague [January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
  • Rodney Wallace [vs. Josh Clark, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
  • Jesse Taylor [vs. Guillermo Martinez Ayme, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
  • Danny Martinez [vs. Darren Mima, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
  • Luis Palomino [vs. Musa Khamanaev, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
  • Leandro Silva vs. Pat Healy [January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
  • Rachael Ostovich [vs. Christine Ferea, January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
  • Heather Hardy [vs. Breta Carpenter, January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
  • Andrea Lee [vs. Jenny Liou, January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
  • Aspen Ladd [vs. Sjara Eubanks, January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
  • Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi [January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
  • DeAnna Bennett vs. Jodie Esquibel [January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
  • Charmaine Tweet vs. Megan Anderson [January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
  • Cassie Robb [vs. Cynthia Arceo, January 14, King Of the Cage: Most Wanted, WinnaVegas Casino Resort, Sloan, Iowa]
  • Matt Horwich [vs. Filip Tomczak, January 14, Fight Exclusive Night 15, RCS Hall, Lubin, Poland]
  • Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Nina Ansaroff [January 15, UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona]
  • Walt Harris [vs. Chase Sherman, January 15, UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona]
  • Joachim Christensen [vs. Bojan Mihajlovic, January 15, UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: NEW YEAR NEW RESULTS BAY-BAY!  NO LONGER AM I HUNDREDS IN THE HOLE AND DODGING PHONE CALLS AND TRENCHCOATED MEN!

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Leandro Higo vs. Steven Peterson
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Charmaine Tweet vs. Megan Anderson
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Heather Hardy over Brieta Carpenter
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Yair
Upset of the Week: Badou Jack over James DeGale
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: BJ Penn vs. Yair Rodriguez

 