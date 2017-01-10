As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday January 13
2:35am: Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Year in Review (HBO/HBO Latino)
4:00am: UFC 180 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
5:00am: Showtime Boxing: Best of Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)
5:00am: UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (FloGrappling)
6:00am: The Ultimate Fighter Finale 19 (Fox Sports 2)
6:15am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Extreme)
9:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: 2017 Eastern States Wrestling Classic (FloWrestling)
9:00am: Glory of Heroes 6 (yy.com)
11:00am: Showtime Boxing: Best of Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)
12:00pm: Bermaine Stiverne vs. Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)
12:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)
12:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
12:00pm: 2017 5 Counties Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Deontay Wilder vs. Eric Molina (CBS Sports)
1:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
2:00pm: Showtime Boxing: Best of Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)
2:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
3:30pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime 2)
4:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
6:00pm: TKO 37 (UFC Fight Pass)
6:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)
7:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 21 (FloGrappling)
7:00pm: Blair Academy vs. Wyoming Seminary (FloWrestling)
7:00pm: Penn State vs. Rutgers (BigTen)
7:35pm: Cinderella Man (Showtime Extreme)
8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)
9:00pm: Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman/Anthony Dirrell vs. Norbert Nemesapati (Spike)
9:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter Finale 19 (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 1 (AXS)
9:00pm: Wyoming vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)
10:00pm: SportsCenter Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
10:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)
10:00pm: Absolute Championship Berkut 51 (YouTube)
11:00pm: Jose Pedraza vs. Tevin Farmer (Showtime Extreme)
11:15pm: Countdown to Ortiz vs. Sonnen (Spike)
11:30pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)
11:30pm: TMZ Sports (Fox Sports 1)
Saturday January 14
12:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
12:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
12:30am: Showtime Boxing: Best of Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)
1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 1 (AXS)
1:30am: All Access: Stiverne vs. Wilder (CBS Sports)
2:00am: Bermaine Stiverne vs. Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)
2:00am: UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (FloGrappling)
2:00am: Penn State vs. Rutgers (BigTen)
6:00am: UFC on FOX: Browne vs. Werdum (Fox Sports 2)
6:05am: Rocky Balboa (Showtime)
7:00am: OneFC: Quest For Power ($9.99 OneFC.com)
7:10am: Real Sports with Bryant Gumble Year in Review (HBO2)
8:30am: UFC 208 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
12:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
12:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)
4:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
5:00pm: 2017 Eastern States Wrestling Classic (FloWrestling)
7:00pm: Jack vs. DeGale Prelims (Showtime Extreme)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: V3Fights: Mitchell vs. Ware ($14.99 GoFightLive)
8:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championship 21 (UFC Fight Pass)
8:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: 2017 5 Counties Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)
9:00pm: UFC Countdown (Fox Sports 1)
9:30pm: E60: Stories of the Year (ESPN)
9:30pm: Badou Jack vs. James DeGale/Gervonta Davis vs. Jose Pedraza (Showtime)
9:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
10:30pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPN)
11:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)
Sunday January 15
12:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
1:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
1:00am: Badou Jack vs. James DeGale/Gervonta Davis vs. Jose Pedraza (Showtime Extreme)
2:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
3:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
4:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
4:00am: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)
5:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: SportsCenter Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00am: UFC 180 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
7:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
8:00am: SportsCenter Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
8:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
9:00am: Badou Jack vs. James DeGale/Gervonta Davis vs. Jose Pedraza (Showtime)
9:00am: UFC Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
9:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
10:45am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)
11:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
11:30am: Cinderella Man (Showtime)
12:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
1:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)
1:00pm: Air Force vs. San Diego State (FloWrestling)
2:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
2:00pm: Northern Iowa vs. Central Michigan (ESPN3)
2:00pm: Missouri vs. Eastern Michigan (ESPN3)
2:15pm: Nebraska vs. Michigan (BigTen)
3:00pm: Stanford vs. Pennsylvania (ESPN3)
3:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa (FloWrestling)
4:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
4:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
6:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
6:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: Wyoming vs. Oregon State (FloWrestling)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez (Fox Sports 1)
11:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
Top-10 Viewing Options: After last week’s tumbleweed farm of a fight weekend, it’s back to good ol’ fashioned unconscious-making the second weekend of January in the year of our lord 2017.
1. UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez: MOTIVATED BJ PENN!! about to lose in the first.
2. Badou Jack vs. James DeGale/Gervonta Davis vs. Jose Pedraza: WOO-HOO! TITLE UNIFICATION, SON! DOWN WITH EXPANDED WORLD CHAMPIONS! NO TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION!
3. Legacy Fighting Alliance 1: The debut show for the unholy copulation of Legacy and RFA. I’m still unsure why Legacy agreed to this, as they were running well-populated shows almost bi-weekly on a national television deal, but I’m no promoter, as Dana White tells me.
4. Invicta Fighting Championship 21: Unfortunately, Invicta has adopted the UFC’s tired, annoying trend of shoehorning an interim title everywhere that they possibly can. Besides that, ok card, but certainly not high-end.
5. Oklahoma State vs. Iowa: Two gigantic heavyweights clash in the wrestling world. This is a matchup of two top-5 programs.
6. Absolute Championship Berkut 51: Lots and lots and lots of notable names on their card, and it’s on YouTube, AND they’re running in the States this weekend! ACB is a good egg.
7. Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman/Anthony Dirrell vs. Norbert Nemesapati: This is embarrassing. Yuri Foreman? World title? Really? C’mon, son.
8. Fight To Win Pro 21: Happy to see F2W is gaining more popularity and getting recognized for putting out a damned quality product.
9. Countdown to Ortiz vs. Sonnen: I mean, c’mon. You want to see what sort of mystical nonsense will come out of Tito’s mouth. He’s a walking mad lib at this point.
10. OneFC: Quest For Power: Not a great card, but we’ll get to see more of what we have with Vitaly Bigdash and whether he can be an actual player at middleweight on the worldwide-scale.
Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.
- DJ Linderman [vs. Sylvester Barron, January 13, Jackson County Expo, Central Point, Oregon]
- Thomas Dulorme [vs. Brian Jones, January 14, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York]
- Jo Nattawut [vs. Yan Zhao, January 13, Superstar Fight 7, National Fitness Service Centre, Hunan, China]
- Cosmo Alexandre [vs. Xiaofeng Tan, January 13, Superstar Fight 7, National Fitness Service Centre, Hunan, China]
- Kem Sitsongpeenong vs. Qiu Jianlang [January 13, Glory of Heroes 6, Henan, China]
- Sergio Wielzen [vs. Li Ning, January 13, Glory of Heroes 6, Henan, China]
- Rungravee Sasiprapagym [vs. Mourad Harfoui, January 14, TopKing World Series 12, Hohhot, China]
- Enriko Kehl [vs. Farkhad Akhmedanau, January 14, Wu Lin Feng Championships, Henan TV Studio 8, Henan, China]
- Yuta Kubo [vs. Xie Lei, January 14, Wu Lin Feng Championships, Henan TV Studio 8, Henan, China]
- Kaew Weerakakreck [vs. Wang Pengfei, January 14, Wu Lin Feng Championships, Henan TV Studio 8, Henan, China]
- Paulo Miyao [67kg Black Belt Division, January 13, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]
- Edwin Najmi [75kg Black Belt Division, January 13, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]
- Xande Ribeiro [92kg Black Belt Division, January 13, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]
- Roberto Satoshi [75kg Black Belt Division, January 13, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]
- Baret Yoshida [vs. Pablo Silva, January 13, Fight To Win Pro 21, Harvest Community Center, Houston, Texas]
- Maiquel Falcao [vs. Todd Stoute, January 13, TKO 37, Tohu Circus Arts Hall, Montreal Quebec]
- Thiago Silva [vs. Jared Torgeson, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
- Paul Buentello vs. Tim Hague [January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
- Rodney Wallace [vs. Josh Clark, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
- Jesse Taylor [vs. Guillermo Martinez Ayme, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
- Danny Martinez [vs. Darren Mima, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
- Luis Palomino [vs. Musa Khamanaev, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
- Leandro Silva vs. Pat Healy [January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]
- Rachael Ostovich [vs. Christine Ferea, January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
- Heather Hardy [vs. Breta Carpenter, January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
- Andrea Lee [vs. Jenny Liou, January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
- Aspen Ladd [vs. Sjara Eubanks, January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
- Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi [January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
- DeAnna Bennett vs. Jodie Esquibel [January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
- Charmaine Tweet vs. Megan Anderson [January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]
- Cassie Robb [vs. Cynthia Arceo, January 14, King Of the Cage: Most Wanted, WinnaVegas Casino Resort, Sloan, Iowa]
- Matt Horwich [vs. Filip Tomczak, January 14, Fight Exclusive Night 15, RCS Hall, Lubin, Poland]
- Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Nina Ansaroff [January 15, UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona]
- Walt Harris [vs. Chase Sherman, January 15, UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona]
- Joachim Christensen [vs. Bojan Mihajlovic, January 15, UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: NEW YEAR NEW RESULTS BAY-BAY! NO LONGER AM I HUNDREDS IN THE HOLE AND DODGING PHONE CALLS AND TRENCHCOATED MEN!
Best Fight of the Weekend: Leandro Higo vs. Steven Peterson
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Charmaine Tweet vs. Megan Anderson
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Heather Hardy over Brieta Carpenter
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Yair
Upset of the Week: Badou Jack over James DeGale
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: BJ Penn vs. Yair Rodriguez