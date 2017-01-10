As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday January 13

2:35am: Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Year in Review (HBO/HBO Latino)

4:00am: UFC 180 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: Showtime Boxing: Best of Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)

5:00am: UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (FloGrappling)

6:00am: The Ultimate Fighter Finale 19 (Fox Sports 2)

6:15am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Extreme)

9:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: 2017 Eastern States Wrestling Classic (FloWrestling)

9:00am: Glory of Heroes 6 (yy.com)

11:00am: Showtime Boxing: Best of Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)

12:00pm: Bermaine Stiverne vs. Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)

12:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)

12:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: 2017 5 Counties Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Deontay Wilder vs. Eric Molina (CBS Sports)

1:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)

2:00pm: Showtime Boxing: Best of Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)

2:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)

3:30pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime 2)

4:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: TKO 37 (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 21 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: Blair Academy vs. Wyoming Seminary (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Penn State vs. Rutgers (BigTen)

7:35pm: Cinderella Man (Showtime Extreme)

8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)

9:00pm: Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman/Anthony Dirrell vs. Norbert Nemesapati (Spike)

9:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter Finale 19 (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 1 (AXS)

9:00pm: Wyoming vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)

10:00pm: SportsCenter Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)

10:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

10:00pm: Absolute Championship Berkut 51 (YouTube)

11:00pm: Jose Pedraza vs. Tevin Farmer (Showtime Extreme)

11:15pm: Countdown to Ortiz vs. Sonnen (Spike)

11:30pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)

11:30pm: TMZ Sports (Fox Sports 1)

Saturday January 14

12:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

12:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

12:30am: Showtime Boxing: Best of Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)

1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 1 (AXS)

1:30am: All Access: Stiverne vs. Wilder (CBS Sports)

2:00am: Bermaine Stiverne vs. Deontay Wilder (CBS Sports)

2:00am: UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (FloGrappling)

2:00am: Penn State vs. Rutgers (BigTen)

6:00am: UFC on FOX: Browne vs. Werdum (Fox Sports 2)

6:05am: Rocky Balboa (Showtime)

7:00am: OneFC: Quest For Power ($9.99 OneFC.com)

7:10am: Real Sports with Bryant Gumble Year in Review (HBO2)

8:30am: UFC 208 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

12:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

12:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

4:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)

5:00pm: 2017 Eastern States Wrestling Classic (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Jack vs. DeGale Prelims (Showtime Extreme)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: V3Fights: Mitchell vs. Ware ($14.99 GoFightLive)

8:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championship 21 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: 2017 5 Counties Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: UFC Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

9:30pm: E60: Stories of the Year (ESPN)

9:30pm: Badou Jack vs. James DeGale/Gervonta Davis vs. Jose Pedraza (Showtime)

9:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

10:30pm: Sport Science Plays of the Year (ESPN)

11:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)

Sunday January 15

12:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

1:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

1:00am: Badou Jack vs. James DeGale/Gervonta Davis vs. Jose Pedraza (Showtime Extreme)

2:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

4:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

4:00am: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: SportsCenter Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)

6:00am: UFC 180 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

8:00am: SportsCenter Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)

8:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

9:00am: Badou Jack vs. James DeGale/Gervonta Davis vs. Jose Pedraza (Showtime)

9:00am: UFC Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

9:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

10:45am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)

11:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

11:30am: Cinderella Man (Showtime)

12:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: Air Force vs. San Diego State (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

2:00pm: Northern Iowa vs. Central Michigan (ESPN3)

2:00pm: Missouri vs. Eastern Michigan (ESPN3)

2:15pm: Nebraska vs. Michigan (BigTen)

3:00pm: Stanford vs. Pennsylvania (ESPN3)

3:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

6:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Wyoming vs. Oregon State (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez (Fox Sports 1)

11:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

Top-10 Viewing Options: After last week’s tumbleweed farm of a fight weekend, it’s back to good ol’ fashioned unconscious-making the second weekend of January in the year of our lord 2017.

1. UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez: MOTIVATED BJ PENN!! about to lose in the first.

2. Badou Jack vs. James DeGale/Gervonta Davis vs. Jose Pedraza: WOO-HOO! TITLE UNIFICATION, SON! DOWN WITH EXPANDED WORLD CHAMPIONS! NO TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION!

3. Legacy Fighting Alliance 1: The debut show for the unholy copulation of Legacy and RFA. I’m still unsure why Legacy agreed to this, as they were running well-populated shows almost bi-weekly on a national television deal, but I’m no promoter, as Dana White tells me.

4. Invicta Fighting Championship 21: Unfortunately, Invicta has adopted the UFC’s tired, annoying trend of shoehorning an interim title everywhere that they possibly can. Besides that, ok card, but certainly not high-end.

5. Oklahoma State vs. Iowa: Two gigantic heavyweights clash in the wrestling world. This is a matchup of two top-5 programs.

6. Absolute Championship Berkut 51: Lots and lots and lots of notable names on their card, and it’s on YouTube, AND they’re running in the States this weekend! ACB is a good egg.

7. Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman/Anthony Dirrell vs. Norbert Nemesapati: This is embarrassing. Yuri Foreman? World title? Really? C’mon, son.

8. Fight To Win Pro 21: Happy to see F2W is gaining more popularity and getting recognized for putting out a damned quality product.

9. Countdown to Ortiz vs. Sonnen: I mean, c’mon. You want to see what sort of mystical nonsense will come out of Tito’s mouth. He’s a walking mad lib at this point.

10. OneFC: Quest For Power: Not a great card, but we’ll get to see more of what we have with Vitaly Bigdash and whether he can be an actual player at middleweight on the worldwide-scale.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

DJ Linderman [vs. Sylvester Barron, January 13, Jackson County Expo, Central Point, Oregon]

Thomas Dulorme [vs. Brian Jones, January 14, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York]

Jo Nattawut [vs. Yan Zhao, January 13, Superstar Fight 7, National Fitness Service Centre, Hunan, China]

Cosmo Alexandre [vs. Xiaofeng Tan, January 13, Superstar Fight 7, National Fitness Service Centre, Hunan, China]

Kem Sitsongpeenong vs. Qiu Jianlang [January 13, Glory of Heroes 6, Henan, China]

Sergio Wielzen [vs. Li Ning, January 13, Glory of Heroes 6, Henan, China]

Rungravee Sasiprapagym [vs. Mourad Harfoui, January 14, TopKing World Series 12, Hohhot, China]

Enriko Kehl [vs. Farkhad Akhmedanau, January 14, Wu Lin Feng Championships, Henan TV Studio 8, Henan, China]

Yuta Kubo [vs. Xie Lei, January 14, Wu Lin Feng Championships, Henan TV Studio 8, Henan, China]

Kaew Weerakakreck [vs. Wang Pengfei, January 14, Wu Lin Feng Championships, Henan TV Studio 8, Henan, China]

Paulo Miyao [67kg Black Belt Division, January 13, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Edwin Najmi [75kg Black Belt Division, January 13, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Xande Ribeiro [92kg Black Belt Division, January 13, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Roberto Satoshi [75kg Black Belt Division, January 13, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Baret Yoshida [vs. Pablo Silva, January 13, Fight To Win Pro 21, Harvest Community Center, Houston, Texas]

Maiquel Falcao [vs. Todd Stoute, January 13, TKO 37, Tohu Circus Arts Hall, Montreal Quebec]

Thiago Silva [vs. Jared Torgeson, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]

Paul Buentello vs. Tim Hague [January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]

Rodney Wallace [vs. Josh Clark, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]

Jesse Taylor [vs. Guillermo Martinez Ayme, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]

Danny Martinez [vs. Darren Mima, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]

Luis Palomino [vs. Musa Khamanaev, January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]

Leandro Silva vs. Pat Healy [January 13, Absolute Championship Berkut, Bern Event Center, Irvine, California]

Rachael Ostovich [vs. Christine Ferea, January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]

Heather Hardy [vs. Breta Carpenter, January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]

Andrea Lee [vs. Jenny Liou, January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]

Aspen Ladd [vs. Sjara Eubanks, January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]

Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi [January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]

DeAnna Bennett vs. Jodie Esquibel [January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]

Charmaine Tweet vs. Megan Anderson [January 14, Invicta Fighting Championship 21, Scottish Rite Temple, Kansas City, Missouri]

Cassie Robb [vs. Cynthia Arceo, January 14, King Of the Cage: Most Wanted, WinnaVegas Casino Resort, Sloan, Iowa]

Matt Horwich [vs. Filip Tomczak, January 14, Fight Exclusive Night 15, RCS Hall, Lubin, Poland]

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Nina Ansaroff [January 15, UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona]

Walt Harris [vs. Chase Sherman, January 15, UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona]

Joachim Christensen [vs. Bojan Mihajlovic, January 15, UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: NEW YEAR NEW RESULTS BAY-BAY! NO LONGER AM I HUNDREDS IN THE HOLE AND DODGING PHONE CALLS AND TRENCHCOATED MEN!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Leandro Higo vs. Steven Peterson

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Charmaine Tweet vs. Megan Anderson

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Heather Hardy over Brieta Carpenter

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Yair

Upset of the Week: Badou Jack over James DeGale

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: BJ Penn vs. Yair Rodriguez