As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday January 20

1:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

2:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

4:30am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)

4:30am: IBJJF World European Championships (FloGrappling)

9:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

9:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: 2017 Flo Tulsa Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: BigTen Wrestling in 60 (BigTen)

7:30pm: Cinderella Man (Showtime)

8:00pm: ShoBox Prelims ($14.99 GoFightLive)

8:00pm: Combat at the Capitale 39 ($14.99 GoFightLive)

8:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia (FloWrestling)

8:30pm: Alexis Hloros vs. Rob Brant/Duarn Vue vs. Lance Williams (FloBox)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 2 (AXS)

9:00pm: Iowa vs. Penn State (BigTen)

9:30pm: Glory 37 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: Adam Lopez vs. Daniel Roman/Christopher Brooker vs. Ronald Ellis (Showtime)

11:00pm: 30 For 30: One Night In Vegas (ESPN Classic)

11:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

Saturday January 21

12:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

12:00am: Aston Palicte vs. Oscar Cantu/Angelo Baez vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (CBS Sports)

1:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)

1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 2 (AXS)

1:00am: Glory 37 (ESPN3)

2:30am: Artur Beterbiev vs. Isidro Ranoni Prieto/Salvador Hernandez vs. Vislan Dalkhaev (CBS Sports)

4:30am: Iowa vs. Penn State (BigTen)

4:30am: IBJJF World European Championships (FloGrappling)

6:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: 30 For 30: One Night In Vegas (ESPN Classic)

9:00am: 2017 Flo Tulsa Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

10:30am: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Extreme)

11:30am: Absolute Championship Berkut 52 (YouTube)

12:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

12:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)

3:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

4:00pm: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)

4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

4:00pm: Gardner-Webb vs. The Citadel (ESPN3)

4:30pm: UFC 208 Road to the Octagon (Fox)

4:30pm: Cinderella Man (Showtime 2)

5:15pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Extreme)

5:30pm: 30 For 30: Broke (ESPN Classic)

6:00pm: Team MMA Battle (FloCombat)

6:30pm: Bridge Wars: The Kingdom of Judah ($15.99 GoFightLive)

6:30pm: New York Fight Exchange ($14.99 GoFightLive)

7:00pm: Bellator 170 Prelims (Spike.com/ESPN3)

7:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 43 (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: Apex Fights 13 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)

8:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 22 (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Bellator 170 (Spike/ESPN3)

10:15pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

Sunday January 22

12:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

3:00am: Bellator 170 (ESPN Deportes)

7:00am: SportsCenter Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)

7:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

8:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: 30 For 30: One Night In Vegas (ESPN Classic)

9:00am: 2017 Who’s #1 Duals (FloWrestling)

11:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

2:00pm: Central Michigan vs. Missouri (ESPN3)

2:00pm: Northern Iowa vs. Eastern Michigan (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Northwestern vs. Michigan (BigTen)

3:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)

3:45pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime 2)

4:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

4:00pm: 30 For 30: Broke (ESPN Classic)

5:30pm: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)

6:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

8:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: UFC 208 Road to the Octagon (Fox Sports 1)

11:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

11:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)

11:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

Top-10 Viewing Options: After watching his hockey team complete a freaking 8-7 overtime hockey game, a man could actually use some fights to ease his stress level.

1. Bellator 170: Sure, the main event is a freakshow fight on the retired circuit, but the undercard is lots of fun and the prelims could easily comprise a loaded regional card.

2. Glory 37: For a Glory card, a bit of a letdown. Even the Superfight Series, usually loaded with awesome matchups, is seriously lacking.

3. Iowa vs. Penn State: The defending national champions against the greatest program of the past fourty years. An absolute powerhouse showdown deserving of prime time.

4. IBJJF World European Championships: Some of the best in the world competing in Portugal, and FloGrappling has all of it. Dern, Beatriz, Miyao, Grippo, the Musumecis amongst others.

5. Legacy Fighting Alliance 2: No title unifications? C’mon, son.

6. Titan Fighting Championship 43: Not your typical loaded-to-the-gills Titan card, but the main event should be a lot of fun.

7. Adam Lopez vs. Daniel Roman/Christopher Brooker vs. Ronald Ellis: Nothing notable, but a couple decent prospects on ShoBox.

8. Fight To Win Pro 22: Big F2W house, here.

9. 2017 Who’s #1 Duals: One of, if not the, premiere high school wrestling tournament in the world.

10. Team MMA Battle: Hooo boy….

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Peter Graham [vs. Zhilei Zhang, January 21, Hebei Sports Venue, Shijiazhuang, China]

Patrick Nielsen [vs. Beibi Berrocal, January 21, Struer Arena, Struer, Denmark]

Maiva Hamadouche [vs. Milena Koleva, January 21, Palais des Sport Marcel Cerdan, Levallois-Perret, France]

Zab Judah [vs. Jorge Luis Munguia, January 21, Sun National Bank Center, Trenton, New Jersey]

Matt Embree vs. Robin van Roosmalen [January 20, Glory 37, The Novo by Microsoft, Los Angeles, California]

Zoila Frausto [vs. Daniela Graf, January 20, Glory 37, The Novo by Microsoft, Los Angeles, California]

Eric Schambari [vs. Ryne Sandhagen, January 21, Fight To Win Pro 22, Nytex Sports Complex, Dallas, Texas]

Michael Musumeci [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]

Joao Miyao [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]

Gianni Grippo [Black Belt Featherweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]

Mahamed Aly [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]

Igor Silva [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]

Carlos Farias [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]

Gezary Matuda [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]

Mackenzie Dern [Black Belt Featherweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]

Tammi Musumeci [Black Belt Lightweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]

Beatriz de Oliveira Mesquita [Black Belt Lightweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]

Amanda Loewen [Black Belt Middleweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]

Caio Terra [Black Belt Masters Light Featherweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]

Chinzo Machida [vs. Jamar Ocampo, January 21, Bellator 170, The Forum, Inglewood, California]

Jack May [vs. Dave Cryer, January 21, Bellator 170, The Forum, Inglewood, California]

Cody Bollinger vs. Henry Corrales [January 21, Bellator 170, The Forum, Inglewood, California]

Kevin Casey [vs. Keith Berry, January 21, Bellator 170, The Forum, Inglewood, California]

Colleen Schneider [vs. Rebecca Ruth, January 21, Bellator 170, The Forum, Inglewood, California]

Jose Torres vs. Pedro Nobre [January 21, Titan Fighting Championship 43, Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Luckily there aren’t enough lines for me to get crushed this weekend, so I get to keep my TV for one more week!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Brennan Ward vs. Paul Daley

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Matt Embree vs, Robin van Roosmalen

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Zab Judah over Jorge Luis Munguia

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Bellator 170

Upset of the Week: Israel Adesanya over Jason Wilnis

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Chael Sonnen vs. Tito Ortiz