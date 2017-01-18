Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Undercard Superstar
Your Weekend in Combat Sports
Posted by on January 18, 2017

 

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday January 20

1:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
2:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
3:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
4:30am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
4:30am: IBJJF World European Championships (FloGrappling)
9:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)
9:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: 2017 Flo Tulsa Nationals (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: BigTen Wrestling in 60 (BigTen)
7:30pm: Cinderella Man (Showtime)
8:00pm: ShoBox Prelims ($14.99 GoFightLive)
8:00pm: Combat at the Capitale 39 ($14.99 GoFightLive)
8:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia (FloWrestling)
8:30pm: Alexis Hloros vs. Rob Brant/Duarn Vue vs. Lance Williams (FloBox)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 2 (AXS)
9:00pm: Iowa vs. Penn State (BigTen)
9:30pm: Glory 37 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)
10:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: Adam Lopez vs. Daniel Roman/Christopher Brooker vs. Ronald Ellis (Showtime)
11:00pm: 30 For 30: One Night In Vegas (ESPN Classic)
11:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

 

 

Saturday January 21

12:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
12:00am: Aston Palicte vs. Oscar Cantu/Angelo Baez vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (CBS Sports)
1:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)
1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 2 (AXS)
1:00am: Glory 37 (ESPN3)
2:30am: Artur Beterbiev vs. Isidro Ranoni Prieto/Salvador Hernandez vs. Vislan Dalkhaev (CBS Sports)
4:30am: Iowa vs. Penn State (BigTen)
4:30am: IBJJF World European Championships (FloGrappling)
6:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
7:00am: UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Rodriguez (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: 30 For 30: One Night In Vegas (ESPN Classic)
9:00am: 2017 Flo Tulsa Nationals (FloWrestling)
10:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
10:30am: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Extreme)
11:30am: Absolute Championship Berkut 52 (YouTube)
12:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
12:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)
3:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
4:00pm: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)
4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)
4:00pm: Gardner-Webb vs. The Citadel (ESPN3)
4:30pm: UFC 208 Road to the Octagon (Fox)
4:30pm: Cinderella Man (Showtime 2)
5:15pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Extreme)
5:30pm: 30 For 30: Broke (ESPN Classic)
6:00pm: Team MMA Battle (FloCombat)
6:30pm: Bridge Wars: The Kingdom of Judah ($15.99 GoFightLive)
6:30pm: New York Fight Exchange ($14.99 GoFightLive)
7:00pm: Bellator 170 Prelims (Spike.com/ESPN3)
7:00pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 43 (UFC Fight Pass)
7:00pm: Apex Fights 13 (FloCombat)
8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)
8:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 22 (FloGrappling)
9:00pm: Bellator 170 (Spike/ESPN3)
10:15pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)

 

 

Sunday January 22

12:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
3:00am: Bellator 170 (ESPN Deportes)
7:00am: SportsCenter Featured: Stories of the Year (ESPNEWS)
7:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
8:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: 30 For 30: One Night In Vegas (ESPN Classic)
9:00am: 2017 Who’s #1 Duals (FloWrestling)
11:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
2:00pm: Central Michigan vs. Missouri (ESPN3)
2:00pm: Northern Iowa vs. Eastern Michigan (FloWrestling)
3:00pm: Northwestern vs. Michigan (BigTen)
3:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)
3:45pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime 2)
4:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
4:00pm: 30 For 30: Broke (ESPN Classic)
5:30pm: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)
6:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
8:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)
9:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: UFC 208 Road to the Octagon (Fox Sports 1)
11:00pm: SC Top Plays of the Year (ESPNEWS)
11:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)
11:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

 

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: After watching his hockey team complete a freaking 8-7 overtime hockey game, a man could actually use some fights to ease his stress level.

 

spike_hd  1. Bellator 170: Sure, the main event is a freakshow fight on the retired circuit, but the undercard is lots of fun and the prelims could easily comprise a loaded regional card.

 

espn_3_lam  2. Glory 37: For a Glory card, a bit of a letdown. Even the Superfight Series, usually loaded with awesome matchups, is seriously lacking.

 

big_ten_network_hd  3. Iowa vs. Penn State: The defending national champions against the greatest program of the past fourty years. An absolute powerhouse showdown deserving of prime time.

 

5652cbff8c849  4. IBJJF World European Championships: Some of the best in the world competing in Portugal, and FloGrappling has all of it.  Dern, Beatriz, Miyao, Grippo, the Musumecis amongst others.

 

axs_tv  5. Legacy Fighting Alliance 2: No title unifications?  C’mon, son.

 

fightpass  6. Titan Fighting Championship 43: Not your typical loaded-to-the-gills Titan card, but the main event should be a lot of fun.

 

showtime  7. Adam Lopez vs. Daniel Roman/Christopher Brooker vs. Ronald Ellis: Nothing notable, but a couple decent prospects on ShoBox.

 

5652cbff8c849  8. Fight To Win Pro 22: Big F2W house, here.

 

sitelogoimage_2_6cb1d9b67230021cfd12b248e37bb492  9. 2017 Who’s #1 Duals: One of, if not the, premiere high school wrestling tournament in the world.

 

flocombat  10. Team MMA Battle: Hooo boy….

 

 

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

 

  • Peter Graham [vs. Zhilei Zhang, January 21, Hebei Sports Venue, Shijiazhuang, China]
  • Patrick Nielsen [vs. Beibi Berrocal, January 21, Struer Arena, Struer, Denmark]
  • Maiva Hamadouche [vs. Milena Koleva, January 21, Palais des Sport Marcel Cerdan, Levallois-Perret, France]
  • Zab Judah [vs. Jorge Luis Munguia, January 21, Sun National Bank Center, Trenton, New Jersey]
  • Matt Embree vs. Robin van Roosmalen [January 20, Glory 37, The Novo by Microsoft, Los Angeles, California]
  • Zoila Frausto [vs. Daniela Graf, January 20, Glory 37, The Novo by Microsoft, Los Angeles, California]
  • Eric Schambari [vs. Ryne Sandhagen, January 21, Fight To Win Pro 22, Nytex Sports Complex, Dallas, Texas]
  • Michael Musumeci [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]
  • Joao Miyao [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]
  • Gianni Grippo [Black Belt Featherweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]
  • Mahamed Aly [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]
  • Igor Silva [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]
  • Carlos Farias [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]
  • Gezary Matuda [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]
  • Mackenzie Dern [Black Belt Featherweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]
  • Tammi Musumeci [Black Belt Lightweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]
  • Beatriz de Oliveira Mesquita [Black Belt Lightweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]
  • Amanda Loewen [Black Belt Middleweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]
  • Caio Terra [Black Belt Masters Light Featherweight Division, January 22, IBJJF European Championships, Pavilhão Multiusos de Odivelas, Odivelas, Portugal]
  • Chinzo Machida [vs. Jamar Ocampo, January 21, Bellator 170, The Forum, Inglewood, California]
  • Jack May [vs. Dave Cryer, January 21, Bellator 170, The Forum, Inglewood, California]
  • Cody Bollinger vs. Henry Corrales [January 21, Bellator 170, The Forum, Inglewood, California]
  • Kevin Casey [vs. Keith Berry, January 21, Bellator 170, The Forum, Inglewood, California]
  • Colleen Schneider [vs. Rebecca Ruth, January 21, Bellator 170, The Forum, Inglewood, California]
  • Jose Torres vs. Pedro Nobre [January 21, Titan Fighting Championship 43, Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Luckily there aren’t enough lines for me to get crushed this weekend, so I get to keep my TV for one more week!

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Brennan Ward vs. Paul Daley
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Matt Embree vs, Robin van Roosmalen
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Zab Judah over Jorge Luis Munguia
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Bellator 170
Upset of the Week: Israel Adesanya over Jason Wilnis
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Chael Sonnen vs. Tito Ortiz