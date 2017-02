As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday February 3

12:00am: George Foreman vs. Muhammad Ali (ESPN Classic)

1:00am: Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson (ESPN Classic)

1:00am: Luis Collazo vs. Sammy Vasquez Jr./Levan Ghvamichava vs. Yordenis Ugas (Fox Sports 1)

1:15am: Southpaw (Showtime Next)

5:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: ProFlex Fight Night By Ambassador (FREE GoFightLive)

9:30am: UFC Fight Flashback (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC on FOX: Pena vs. Shevchenko (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)

11:00am: 2017 Dave Schultz International (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

2:30pm: Franco vs. Pasillas Prelims (RingTVLive.com)

3:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 24 (FloGrappling)

4:00pm: Joshua Franco vs. Victor Pasillas/Baltazar Ramirez vs. Hector Tanajara (RingTVLive.com/Estrella)

4:00pm: BigTen Wrestling in 60 (BigTen)

6:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: Ohio State vs. Penn State (BigTen)

6:30pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo (ESPN3)

7:00pm: Central Michigan vs. Michigan (ESPN3)

7:00pm: Cinderella Man (Showtime Showcase)

7:00pm: Edinboro vs. Oklahoma State (FloWrestling)

7:30pm: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)

9:00pm: Lion Fight 34 (AXS)

9:00pm: South Dakota State vs. Oklahoma (FloWrestling)

9:30pm: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 1)

11:00pm: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

11:00pm: Felix Verdejo vs. Oliver Flores/Christopher Diaz vs. Efrain Esquivias (UniMas)

11:00pm: Daniel Jacobs vs. Peter Quillin (Showtime Extreme)

Saturday February 4

12:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

1:00am: Lion Fight 34 (AXS)

1:30am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

1:30am: Ohio State vs. Penn State (BigTen)

3:00am: 30 For 30: One Night In Vegas (ESPN Classic)

4:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

5:30am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

6:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

6:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

8:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: 2017 Edinboro Open (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

1:30pm: Southpaw (Showtime Showcase)

2:00pm: Wyoming Seminary vs. Delbarton (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 25 (FloGrappling)

6:30pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: San Diego State vs. Utah Valley (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: Wyoming vs. Air Force (FloWrestling)

10:00pm: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie (Fox Sports 1)

11:15pm: Southpaw (Showtime Showcase)

Sunday February 5

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

1:00am: Pancrase 284 (UFC Fight Pass)

2:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

3:00am: UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

5:00am: 30 For 30: One Night In Vegas (ESPN Classic)

5:00am: UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie (Fox Sports 1)

8:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

9:00am: UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: The Hurricane (Showtime)

9:05am: Cinderella Man (Showtime 2)

11:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

12:00pm: Minnesota vs. Iowa (BigTen)

2:00pm: Central Michigan vs.Buffalo (ESPN3)

2:00pm: Campbell vs. The Citadel (ESPN3)

2:00pm: UFC Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

3:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

4:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

4:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

4:45pm: Southpaw (Showtime Extreme)

6:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

6:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

6:30pm: UFC 208 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

6:30pm: Big Ten Wrestling in 60 (BigTen)

7:30pm: Big Ten Wrestling in 60 (BigTen)

8:30pm: Big Ten Wrestling in 60 (BigTen)

9:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

9:30pm: Big Ten Wrestling in 60 (BigTen)

10:00pm: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

11:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Atlanta 56, New England -3.

1. UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie: KZ! (hearteyes emoji x100)

2. Lion Fight 34: The best muay thai in America is back with another monster of a card.

3. Ohio State vs. Penn State: The defending champs go to Columbus to the House That Logan Stieber Built.

t4. Fight To Win Pro 25: Call 24 and 25 a wash. 24 has the slightly better card, but 25 has Mackenzie Goddamned Dern (her Christian name).

t4. Fight To Win Pro 24: See above.

6. Minnesota vs. Iowa: A contest of cornfed, hay-chewing midwestern beef ramming into each other before the Super Bowl. Brock Lesnar vs. Ed Banach.

7. Pancrase 284: An earlier than usual starting time means you can meth up and go nine straight hours from UFC through Pancrase.

8. Felix Verdejo vs. Oliver Flores/Christopher Diaz vs. Efrain Esquivias: A big zilch as far as major TV boxing this weekend, there’s FS1 on Thursday, but this is your best option in this tumbleweed of boxing on Super Bowl weekend.

9. The Hurricane: True story from the a couple days ago; I told my friend that I got dragged to go see “Patriot’s Day”, and his reply was, and I quote, “Oh, with, a, Denzel Washington?”. My best friend, my godson’s father, confused Denzel Washington with Mark Wahlberg.

10. UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show: Hopefully featuring a crying Felice Herrig and Chan Sung Jung receiving some sort of medal.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Anthony Mundine vs. Danny Green [February 3, Adelaide Oval, North Adelaide, Australia]

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Renold Quinlan [February 4, Olympia, London, England]

Andrew Selby [vs. Ardin Diale, February 4, Olympia, London, England]

Christian Hammer vs. David Price [February 4, Olympia, London, England]

Joseph Agbeko vs. Kid Galahad [February 4, Olympia, London, England]

Zinedine Hameur-Lin [vs. Budimir Bujbic, February 4, Emperor Chok Dee 2017, Gymnasium Max Rossie, Paris, France]

Edwin Najmi [vs. DJ Jackson, February 3, Fight To Win Pro 24, Huntington Beach High School, Huntington Beach, California]

Jeff Monson [vs. Joao Assis, February 3, Fight To Win Pro 24, Huntington Beach High School, Huntington Beach, California]

Garry Tonon [vs. Gabriel Arges, February 3, Fight To Win Pro 24, Huntington Beach High School, Huntington Beach, California]

AJ Agazarm vs. Bill Cooper [February 3, Fight To Win Pro 24, Huntington Beach High School, Huntington Beach, California]

Chad Robichaux [vs. Cleber Luciano, February 3, Fight To Win Pro 24, Huntington Beach High School, Huntington Beach, California]

Chad Geoge [vs. Rey De Leon, February 3, Fight To Win Pro 24, Huntington Beach High School, Huntington Beach, California]

Mackenzie Dern [vs. Pati Fontes, February 4, Fight To Win Pro 25, WestWorld Arena, Scottsdale, Arizona]

Augusto Mendez vs. Jeff Glover, February 4, Fight To Win Pro 25, WestWorld Arena, Scottsdale, Arizona]

Gianni Grippo [vs. Samir Chantre, February 4, Fight To Win Pro 25, WestWorld Arena, Scottsdale, Arizona]

Lauren Murphy [vs. Elisa Giddens, February 4, Fight To Win Pro 25, WestWorld Arena, Scottsdale, Arizona]

Dominyka Obelenyte [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, February 4, IBJJF Atlanta Winter International Open, Georgia International Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia]

Daniel Jolly vs. Khalil Roundtree [February 4, UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas]

Alex Morono vs. Niko Price [February 4, UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas]

Frodo Khasbulaev [vs. Fabiano Silva, February 4, World Fighting Championship Akhmat 33, Sports Hall Coliseum, Grozny, Russia]

Luis Alberto Nogueira [vs. Yunus Evloev, February 4, World Fighting Championship Akhmat 33, Sports Hall Coliseum, Grozny, Russia]

Akitoshi Tamura [vs. Yoshiki Nakahara, February 5, Pancrase 284, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who’s already fourty-six bucks in the red after one month is on a fantastic track of futility attempts to make predictions and ask you keep a straight face.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dennis Bermudez

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Joseph Agbeko vs. Kid Galahad

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Andrew Selby over Ardin Diale

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Fight To Win Pro 24

Upset of the Week: Anthony Mundine over Danny Green

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Alexa Grasso vs. Felice Herrig