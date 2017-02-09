As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday February 10

1:00am: UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

2:40am: Southpaw (Showtime Extreme)

3:00am: UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

7:30am: OneFC: Throne Of Tigers ($9.99 OneFC.com)

8:30am: UFC 208 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

8:30am: Super Fight League: Delhi vs. PunJab (YouTube)

9:15am: Edinboro vs. Cleveland State (FloWrestling)

9:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

10:30am: Fight To Win Pro 26 (FloGrappling)

10:45am: Oklahoma State vs. Wyoming (FloWrestling)

11:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: 2017 WCWA Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: BigTen Wrestling in 60 (BigTen)

2:25pm: Southpaw (Showtime Next)

3:30pm: The Hurricane (Showtime 2)

4:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: Princeton vs. Columbia (ESPN3)

6:00pm: UFC 208 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: Purdue vs. Wisconsin (BigTen)

8:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: Air Force vs. North Dakota State (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Buffalo vs. Northern Iowa (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: UFC 208 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 3 (AXS)

9:00pm: Luis Cruz vs. Robert Easter Jr./Rau’shee Warren vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov (Bounce TV)

9:50pm: Southpaw (Showtime Next)

10:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

10:05pm: Abel Ramos vs. Ivan Baranchyk/Lenin Castillo vs. Joseph Williams (Showtime)

Saturday February 11

12:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)

1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 3 (AXS)

1:30am: Purdue vs. Wisconsin (BigTen)

1:35am: Play It To The Bone (HBO Comedy)

3:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

4:00am: UFC 208 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: Road Fighting Championship 36 ($7.54 Epicentre.tv)

7:00am: UFC 208 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

8:00am: UFC 208 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

8:00am: 2017 Wildwood National Duals (FloWrestling)

8:30am: Super Fight League: Bengaluru vs. Mumbai (YouTube)

10:45am: Valor Fights 40 (FloCombat)

11:00am: 2017 WCWA Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

11:10am: Rocky Balboa (The Movie Channel)

12:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

12:30pm: New England Fights 27 (FloCombat)

1:45pm: Southpaw (Showtime)

3:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

3:30pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

4:30pm: UFC 208 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

5:30pm: UFC 208 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

6:30pm: UFC 208 Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

6:30pm: UFC 208 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:15pm: Rocky Balboa (The Movie Channel)

8:00pm: UFC 208 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: UFC 208 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)

11:35pm: Southpaw (Showtime)

Sunday February 12

12:30am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Showcase)

1:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPN2)

1:00am: UFC 208 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

3:00am: UFC 208 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

3:45am: The Hurricane (Showtime)

5:00am: UFC 208 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

6:00am: UFC 208 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:00am: UFC 208 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: UFC 208 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

8:30am: Super Fight League: Goa vs. GuJarat (YouTube)

9:00am: 2017 Wildwood National Duals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: UFC 208 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

12:20pm: Southpaw (Showtime Showcase)

2:00pm: Kent State vs. Central Michigan (ESPN3)

2:00pm: Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan (ESPN3)

3:00pm: SC Featured: No Excuses (ESPNEWS)

4:00pm: Illinois vs. Indiana (BigTen)

4:00pm: Wyoming vs. North Dakota State (FloWrestling)

4:10pm: Rocky Balboa (The Movie Channel Xtra)

5:30pm: SC Featured: No Excuses (ESPNEWS)

10:00pm: UFC 208 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

11:30pm: Southpaw (Showtime Showcase)

Top-10 Viewing Options: I’m only watching sports in which it’s impossible to blow a TWENTY-FIVE POINT LEAD IN THE BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR.

1. UFC 208: What was a sorely lacking card a month ago has been filled with a pretty damned great undercard. Glover, Jacare, Poirier, freaking ANDERSON SILVA. The main card has been rounded into something damned fine.

2. Luis Cruz vs. Robert Easter Jr./Rau’shee Warren vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov: This is a fantastically loaded card that shouldn’t be on freaking Bounce. Two world title fights for the love of PETE.

3. Road Fighting Championship 36: Road is getting into the tournament game, putting up a million-dollar lightweight tournament, and booking Melvin Guillard, Andy Main, Ronnys Torres, and Shamil Zavurov amongst others.

4. Abel Ramos vs. Ivan Baranchyk/Lenin Castillo vs. Joseph Williams: Ramos and Baranchyk is a solid ShoBox main event, very prospect-heavy.

5. Legacy Fighting Alliance 3: The former Legacy and Resurrection’s weakest offering of their three debut shows, get with the title unifications, goddammit.

6. OneFC: Throne Of Tigers: Pretty weak OneFC card. So many champions, so few fights.

7. SC Featured: No Excuses: I’ve referenced this multiple times in this space, but it’s worth watching every single week if you have to. Isaiah Bird was born with NO LEGS and became a wrestler. I won’t even go to the store when I run out of skim milk, I’ll just drop four ice cubes in a glass of whole.

8. Fight To Win Pro 26: Not their usual loaded card, but after they had last weekend’s blockbuster doubleheader, they’ve earned it and then some.

9. Super Fight League: Giving them props for bringing back the team-MMA aspect. IFL never die!

10. Play It To The Bone: Hahaha, holy shit! Play It To The Bone! When was the last time you saw this?? I was so happy when I saw this listed.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Antonio DiMarco [vs. Luis Solis, February 11, Gimnasio Municipal Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, Tecate, Mexico]

Liam Harrison [vs. Raul Romero, February 12, Tanko Muay Thai League, Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, England]

Marco Pique vs. Steve Wakeling [February 12, Tanko Muay Thai League, Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, England]

Eliot Marshal vs. Renato Sobral [February 10, Fight To Win Pro 26, National Western Complex, Denver, Colorado]

Joao Miyao [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, February 11, IBJJF Houston International Open, St. Thomas University Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, Houston, Texas]

Vinny Magalhaes [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, February 11, IBJJF Houston International Open, St. Thomas University Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, Houston, Texas]

Ev Ting vs. Kamal Shalorus [February 10, OneFC: Throne Of Tigers, Stadium Negara, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia]

Herbert Burns [vs. Movlid Khaibulaev, February 10, OneFC: Throne Of Tigers, Stadium Negara, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia]

Charles Bennett [vs. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, February 11, Tanko Fighting Championships 3, Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, England]

Rodolfo Vieira [vs. Daniyar Zarylbek, February 11, Real Fighting Championship 6, Mauro Pinheiro Sports Gymnasium, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Ildemar Alcantara [vs. Markus Perez, February 11, Real Fighting Championship 6, Mauro Pinheiro Sports Gymnasium, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Jorge Patino [vs. Andrew Fisher, February 11, Real Fighting Championship 6, Mauro Pinheiro Sports Gymnasium, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Carlos Toyota [vs. Zamirbek Syrgabayev, February 11, Real Fighting Championship 6, Mauro Pinheiro Sports Gymnasium, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Riki Fukuda [vs. Nae Chul Kim, February 11, Road Fighting Championship 36, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea]

Melvin Guillard [vs. Seung Yeon Kim, February 11, Road Fighting Championship 36, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea]

Andy Main [vs. Chang Gyun Kim, February 11, Road Fighting Championship 36, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea]

Gleristone Santos [vs. Burenzorig Batmunkh, February 11, Road Fighting Championship 36, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea]

Ronys Torres [vs. Ermek Tlauov, February 11, Road Fighting Championship 36, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Went 1-4 on betting picks and the Patriots became the ultimate underdogs. Just fuck my shit up, fam.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Herbert Burns vs. Movlid Khaibulaev

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Rodolfo Vieira over Daniyar Zarylbek

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 208

Upset of the Week: Holly Holm over Germaine de Randemie

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson