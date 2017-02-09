Quantcast
Your Weekend in Combat Sports
Posted by on February 8, 2017

 

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday February 10

1:00am: UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
2:40am: Southpaw (Showtime Extreme)
3:00am: UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
7:30am: OneFC: Throne Of Tigers ($9.99 OneFC.com)
8:30am: UFC 208 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)
8:30am: Super Fight League: Delhi vs. PunJab (YouTube)
9:15am: Edinboro vs. Cleveland State (FloWrestling)
9:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
10:30am: Fight To Win Pro 26 (FloGrappling)
10:45am: Oklahoma State vs. Wyoming (FloWrestling)
11:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)
11:00am: 2017 WCWA Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: BigTen Wrestling in 60 (BigTen)
2:25pm: Southpaw (Showtime Next)
3:30pm: The Hurricane (Showtime 2)
4:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)
6:00pm: Princeton vs. Columbia (ESPN3)
6:00pm: UFC 208 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
6:00pm: Purdue vs. Wisconsin (BigTen)
8:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
8:00pm: Air Force vs. North Dakota State (FloWrestling)
8:00pm: Buffalo vs. Northern Iowa (FloWrestling)
9:00pm: UFC 208 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 3 (AXS)
9:00pm: Luis Cruz vs. Robert Easter Jr./Rau’shee Warren vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov (Bounce TV)
9:50pm: Southpaw (Showtime Next)
10:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)
10:05pm: Abel Ramos vs. Ivan Baranchyk/Lenin Castillo vs. Joseph Williams (Showtime)

 

Saturday February 11

12:00am: UFC Reloaded (Fox Sports 2)
1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 3 (AXS)
1:30am: Purdue vs. Wisconsin (BigTen)
1:35am: Play It To The Bone (HBO Comedy)
3:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
4:00am: UFC 208 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
5:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: Road Fighting Championship 36 ($7.54 Epicentre.tv)
7:00am: UFC 208 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)
8:00am: UFC 208 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
8:00am: 2017 Wildwood National Duals (FloWrestling)
8:30am: Super Fight League: Bengaluru vs. Mumbai (YouTube)
10:45am: Valor Fights 40 (FloCombat)
11:00am: 2017 WCWA Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)
11:10am: Rocky Balboa (The Movie Channel)
12:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
12:30pm: New England Fights 27 (FloCombat)
1:45pm: Southpaw (Showtime)
3:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
3:30pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)
4:30pm: UFC 208 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
5:30pm: UFC 208 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
6:30pm: UFC 208 Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
6:30pm: UFC 208 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
7:15pm: Rocky Balboa (The Movie Channel)
8:00pm: UFC 208 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: UFC 208 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)
11:35pm: Southpaw (Showtime)

 

Sunday February 12

12:30am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Showcase)
1:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPN2)
1:00am: UFC 208 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
3:00am: UFC 208 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
3:45am: The Hurricane (Showtime)
5:00am: UFC 208 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
6:00am: UFC 208 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
7:00am: UFC 208 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: UFC 208 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
8:30am: Super Fight League: Goa vs. GuJarat (YouTube)
9:00am: 2017 Wildwood National Duals (FloWrestling)
10:00am: UFC 208 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
12:20pm: Southpaw (Showtime Showcase)
2:00pm: Kent State vs. Central Michigan (ESPN3)
2:00pm: Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan (ESPN3)
3:00pm: SC Featured: No Excuses (ESPNEWS)
4:00pm: Illinois vs. Indiana (BigTen)
4:00pm: Wyoming vs. North Dakota State (FloWrestling)
4:10pm: Rocky Balboa (The Movie Channel Xtra)
5:30pm: SC Featured: No Excuses (ESPNEWS)
10:00pm: UFC 208 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
11:30pm: Southpaw (Showtime Showcase)

 

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: I’m only watching sports in which it’s impossible to blow a TWENTY-FIVE POINT LEAD IN THE BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR.

 

time_warner_cable_us  1. UFC 208: What was a sorely lacking card a month ago has been filled with a pretty damned great undercard. Glover, Jacare, Poirier, freaking ANDERSON SILVA. The main card has been rounded into something damned fine.

 

 

unnamed  2. Luis Cruz vs. Robert Easter Jr./Rau’shee Warren vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov: This is a fantastically loaded card that shouldn’t be on freaking Bounce. Two world title fights for the love of PETE.

 

 

screen-shot-2015-09-30-at-6-29-31-pm  3. Road Fighting Championship 36: Road is getting into the tournament game, putting up a million-dollar lightweight tournament, and booking Melvin Guillard, Andy Main, Ronnys Torres, and Shamil Zavurov amongst others.

 

 

showtime  4. Abel Ramos vs. Ivan Baranchyk/Lenin Castillo vs. Joseph Williams: Ramos and Baranchyk is a solid ShoBox main event, very prospect-heavy.

 

 

axs_tv  5. Legacy Fighting Alliance 3: The former Legacy and Resurrection’s weakest offering of their three debut shows, get with the title unifications, goddammit.

 

 

one-fc-logo  6. OneFC: Throne Of Tigers: Pretty weak OneFC card. So many champions, so few fights.

 

 

espnews_hd  7. SC Featured: No Excuses: I’ve referenced this multiple times in this space, but it’s worth watching every single week if you have to. Isaiah Bird was born with NO LEGS and became a wrestler. I won’t even go to the store when I run out of skim milk, I’ll just drop four ice cubes in a glass of whole.

 

 

5652cbff8c849  8. Fight To Win Pro 26: Not their usual loaded card, but after they had last weekend’s blockbuster doubleheader, they’ve earned it and then some.

 

 

youtube  9. Super Fight League: Giving them props for bringing back the team-MMA aspect.  IFL never die!

 

 

hbo_comedy_east  10. Play It To The Bone: Hahaha, holy shit! Play It To The Bone! When was the last time you saw this?? I was so happy when I saw this listed.

 

 

 

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

 

  • Antonio DiMarco [vs. Luis Solis, February 11, Gimnasio Municipal Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, Tecate, Mexico]
  • Liam Harrison [vs. Raul Romero, February 12, Tanko Muay Thai League, Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, England]
  • Marco Pique vs. Steve Wakeling [February 12, Tanko Muay Thai League, Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, England]
  • Eliot Marshal vs. Renato Sobral [February 10, Fight To Win Pro 26, National Western Complex, Denver, Colorado]
  • Joao Miyao [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, February 11, IBJJF Houston International Open, St. Thomas University Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, Houston, Texas]
  • Vinny Magalhaes [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, February 11, IBJJF Houston International Open, St. Thomas University Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, Houston, Texas]
  • Ev Ting vs. Kamal Shalorus [February 10, OneFC: Throne Of Tigers, Stadium Negara, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia]
  • Herbert Burns [vs. Movlid Khaibulaev, February 10, OneFC: Throne Of Tigers, Stadium Negara, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia]
  • Charles Bennett [vs. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, February 11, Tanko Fighting Championships 3, Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, England]
  • Rodolfo Vieira [vs. Daniyar Zarylbek, February 11, Real Fighting Championship 6, Mauro Pinheiro Sports Gymnasium, Sao Paulo, Brazil]
  • Ildemar Alcantara [vs. Markus Perez, February 11, Real Fighting Championship 6, Mauro Pinheiro Sports Gymnasium, Sao Paulo, Brazil]
  • Jorge Patino [vs. Andrew Fisher, February 11, Real Fighting Championship 6, Mauro Pinheiro Sports Gymnasium, Sao Paulo, Brazil]
  • Carlos Toyota [vs. Zamirbek Syrgabayev, February 11, Real Fighting Championship 6, Mauro Pinheiro Sports Gymnasium, Sao Paulo, Brazil]
  • Riki Fukuda [vs. Nae Chul Kim, February 11, Road Fighting Championship 36, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea]
  • Melvin Guillard [vs. Seung Yeon Kim, February 11, Road Fighting Championship 36, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea]
  • Andy Main [vs. Chang Gyun Kim, February 11, Road Fighting Championship 36, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea]
  • Gleristone Santos [vs. Burenzorig Batmunkh, February 11, Road Fighting Championship 36, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea]
  • Ronys Torres [vs. Ermek Tlauov, February 11, Road Fighting Championship 36, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Went 1-4 on betting picks and the Patriots became the ultimate underdogs. Just fuck my shit up, fam.

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Herbert Burns vs. Movlid Khaibulaev
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Rodolfo Vieira over Daniyar Zarylbek
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 208
Upset of the Week: Holly Holm over Germaine de Randemie
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson