Your Weekend in Combat Sports
Posted by on March 2, 2017

 

Friday March 3

12:30am: Danny Garcia vs. Erik Morales II (CBS Sports)
1:00am: Jesus Soto Karass vs. Keith Thurman/Diego Chaves vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)
2:30am: UFC Reloaded: UFC 201 (Fox Sports 2)
2:30am: Julio Diaz vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)
3:00am: Danny Garcia vs. Lucas Matthysse (CBS Sports)
4:00am: Danny Garcia vs. Zab Judah (CBS Sports)
5:00am: Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter (CBS Sports)
5:30am: UFC Fighter’s Cut: Stephen Thompson (Fox Sports 1)
6:00am: UFC Fight Flashback: Thompson vs. Woodley (Fox Sports 2)
6:30am: UFC 1 on 1 (Fox Sports 2)
7:00am: UFC Unleashed: Welterweights (Fox Sports 2)
7:00am: Rocky Balboa (Flix)
7:00am: ProFlex Fight Night by Ambassador (FREE GoFightLive)
7:45am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime Extreme)
8:00am: UFC 209 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: PBC on FOX: Washington vs. Wilder Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
11:00am: 2017 EIWA Championships (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: M-1 Challenge 75 (m1global.tv)
1:30pm: Rocky Balboa (Flix)
7:00pm: UFC 209 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: Bellator 174 Prelims (ESPN3/Spike.com)
7:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 27 (FloGrappling)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: Thompson vs. Woodley (Fox Sports 1)
8:30pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 1)
8:30pm: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime Extreme)
9:00pm: UFC 1 on 1 : Michael Bisping (Fox Sports 1)
9:00pm: Bellator 174 (ESPN3/Spike)
9:00pm: Lion Fight 35 (AXS)
10:00pm: Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter (Showtime Extreme)
11:00pm: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)
11:00pm: Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter (CBS Sports)
11:05pm: Danny Garcia vs. Lucas Matthysse (Showtime Extreme)

 

Saturday March 4

12:00am: UFC 209 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
12:00am: Danny Garcia vs. Zab Judah (CBS Sports)
1:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 1)
1:00am: Julio Diaz vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)
1:00am: Lion Fight 35 (AXS)
1:30am: UFC Fight Flashback: Thomphson vs. Woodley (Fox Sports 1)
1:30am: Danny Garcia vs. Erik Morales II (CBS Sports)
2:00am: UFC Fighter’s Cut: Stephen Thompson (Fox Sports 1)
2:00am: Jesus Soto Karass vs. Keith Thurman/Diego Chaves vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)
2:30am: UFC 209 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)
3:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)
3:30am: Danny Garcia vs. Lucas Matthysse (CBS Sports)
5:00am: UFC 209 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: UFC Fighter’s Cut: Stephen Thompson (Fox Sports 2)
6:30am: UFC Fight Flashback: Thompson vs. Woodley (Fox Sports 2)
7:00am: UFC 209 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
7:00am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime)
8:00am: UFC 209 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: 2017 PJW Junior High State Championships (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 2017 EIWA Championships (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: 2017 Big 12 Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: 2017 MAC Wrestling Championships (ESPN3)
2:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)
4:00pm: Cage Warriors 81 (UFC Fight Pass)
6:00pm: Bellator 174 (ESPN Deportes)
7:00pm: Dead Serious MMA 24 ($14.99 GoFightLive)
7:00pm: UFC 209 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
8:00pm: UFC 209 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: 2017 NAIA Wrestling National Championship (ESPN3)
9:00pm: Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman/Erickson Lubin vs. Jorge Cota (CBS)
10:00pm: UFC 209 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)
10:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime 2)
10:30pm: 24/7 Golovkin vs. Jacobs (HBO/HBO Latino)

 

Sunday March 5

1:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
1:00am: UFC 209 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
2:00am: UFC 209 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
3:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)
4:00am: UFC 209 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
5:00am: UFC 209 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
6:15am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime Extreme)
7:00am: UFC 209 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: 2017 Big 12 Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)
9:00am: 2017 PJW Junior High State Championships (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 24/7 Golovkin vs. Jacobs (HBO/HBO Latino)
11:00am: UFC 209 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
12:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
12:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
1:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
2:00pm: 2017 MAC Wrestling Championships (ESPN3)
2:00pm: 2017 Big 12 Championships (Fox Sports 1)
2:30pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
3:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: 2017 BigTen Wrestling Championships (BigTen)
4:30pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
9:00pm: Eddie Bravo Invitational 11 (UFC Fight Pass)
10:00pm: Cinderella Man (Showtime Showcase)

 

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: By God, an actual fight weekend! *clears eyes*, the sun! I see it! So bright!

 

time_warner_cable_us  1. UFC 209: The sheer hilarity that we’ve somehow, in the year of our lord 2017, arrived at a matchup between Dan Kelly and Rashad Evans is simply astounding/hilarious.

 

cbs_hd  2. Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman/Erickson Lubin vs. Jorge Cota: With a stronger supporting card, this could take the top spot, but I’m just amazed this is FINALLY happening.

 

axs_tv  3. Lion Fight 35: Soon, Lion Fight will have Jo Nattawut in the ring just taking on all comers like a carnival strongman.

 

fightpass  4. Eddie Bravo Invitational 11: The welterweight tournament doesn’t have a ton of marquee names like the other EBI tournaments, but it does have Gordon Ryan, who is making a habit of wiping out weight classes.

 

spike_hd  5. Bellator 174: Honeycutt pulling out hurt the card, and now we’re looking at Brandon Girtz vs. Fernando Gonzalez as our co-main here.

 

hbo  6. 24/7 Golovkin vs. Jacobs: GGG and Jacobs getting the primetime treatment, which I just assume is Golovkin looking at people and turning them into stone.

 

5652cbff8c849  7. Fight To Win Pro 27: Welcome back, F2W, where a couple weeks off feels like a decade.

 

espn_3_lam  8. 2017 Championship Week: It’s the road up nationals, it’s conference championship week!

 

cbs_sports_us  9. Garcia vs. Thurman Marathon: Here’s all the game tape you need ahead of Saturday’s CBS showdown.

 

showtime  10. Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom: I imagine the pressures of fighting for a world title probably aren’t in the same galaxy as the pressure to win that gets you OUT OF FUCKING PRISON does.

 

 

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

 

  • Naoko Shibata [vs. Alondra Garcia, March 4, Guadalajara, Mexico]
  • David Haye vs. Tony Bellew [March 4, O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom]
  • Paulie Malignaggi [vs. Sam Eggington, March 4, O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom]
  • Lee Selby [vs. Andoni Gago, March 4, O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom]
  • Katie Taylor [vs. Monica Gentili, March 4, O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom]
  • Minoru Kimura [vs. Kohei Nishikawa, March 3, Krush 74, Tokyo, Japan]
  • Josh Jauncey [72kg Tournament, March 4, Partouche Kickboxing Tour 3, Saint-Amand-les-Eaux, France]
  • Nathiely Karolina [vs. Tammy Griego, March 3, Fight To Win Pro 27, Austin Sports Arena, Round Rock, Texas]
  • Bruno Frazatto [vs. Gabriel Martins, March 3, Fight To Win Pro 27, Austin Sports Arena, Round Rock, Texas]
  • Cleber Luciano [vs. Jean Cartagena, March 3, Fight To Win Pro 27, Austin Sports Arena, Round Rock, Texas]
  • Jackson Sousa [Black Belt Ultra-Heavyweight Division, March 4, IBJJF London Winter International Open, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, London, United Kingdom]
  • Nathan Orchard [Welterweight Tournament, March 5, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11, Florentine Gardens, El Monte, California]
  • Richie Martinez [Welterweight Tournament, March 5, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11, Florentine Gardens, El Monte, California]
  • Vagner Rocha [Welterweight Tournament, March 5, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11, Florentine Gardens, El Monte, California]
  • Gordon Ryan [Welterweight Tournament, March 5, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11, Florentine Gardens, El Monte, California]
  • Karen Darabedyan [Welterweight Tournament, March 5, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11, Florentine Gardens, El Monte, California]
  • Dustin Akbari [Welterweight Tournament, March 5, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11, Florentine Gardens, El Monte, California]
  • Cody Pfister [vs. Jonathan Gary, March 3, Bellator 174, WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma]
  • Rafael Lovato Jr. [vs. Wayman Carter, March 3, Bellator 174, WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma]
  • Justin Wren [vs. Roman Pizzolato, March 3, Bellator 174, WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma]
  • Alexis Dufresne [vs. Gabrielle Holloway, March 3, Bellator 174, WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma]
  • Alexander Shlemenko vs. Paul Bradley [March 3, M-1 Challenge 75, Olympic Sports Complex, Moscow, Russia]
  • Paul Craig vs. Tyson Pedro [March 4, UFC 209, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]
  • Amanda Cooper [vs. Cynthia Calvillo, March 4, UFC 209, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]
  • Albert Morales vs. Andre Soukhamthath [March 4, UFC 209, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Profit last week, friends!  Two dollars!  Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was my Tiny House.

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Stephen Thompson vs. Tyron Woodley
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Alexander Shlemenko vs. Paul Bradley
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Katie Taylor over Monica Gentili
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 209
Upset of the Week: Tyron Woodley over Stephen Thompson
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: David Haye vs. Tony Bellew