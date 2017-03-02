As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday March 3

12:30am: Danny Garcia vs. Erik Morales II (CBS Sports)

1:00am: Jesus Soto Karass vs. Keith Thurman/Diego Chaves vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)

2:30am: UFC Reloaded: UFC 201 (Fox Sports 2)

2:30am: Julio Diaz vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)

3:00am: Danny Garcia vs. Lucas Matthysse (CBS Sports)

4:00am: Danny Garcia vs. Zab Judah (CBS Sports)

5:00am: Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter (CBS Sports)

5:30am: UFC Fighter’s Cut: Stephen Thompson (Fox Sports 1)

6:00am: UFC Fight Flashback: Thompson vs. Woodley (Fox Sports 2)

6:30am: UFC 1 on 1 (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC Unleashed: Welterweights (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: Rocky Balboa (Flix)

7:00am: ProFlex Fight Night by Ambassador (FREE GoFightLive)

7:45am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime Extreme)

8:00am: UFC 209 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: PBC on FOX: Washington vs. Wilder Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: 2017 EIWA Championships (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: M-1 Challenge 75 (m1global.tv)

1:30pm: Rocky Balboa (Flix)

7:00pm: UFC 209 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Bellator 174 Prelims (ESPN3/Spike.com)

7:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 27 (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: Thompson vs. Woodley (Fox Sports 1)

8:30pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 1)

8:30pm: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime Extreme)

9:00pm: UFC 1 on 1 : Michael Bisping (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Bellator 174 (ESPN3/Spike)

9:00pm: Lion Fight 35 (AXS)

10:00pm: Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter (Showtime Extreme)

11:00pm: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

11:00pm: Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter (CBS Sports)

11:05pm: Danny Garcia vs. Lucas Matthysse (Showtime Extreme)

Saturday March 4

12:00am: UFC 209 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

12:00am: Danny Garcia vs. Zab Judah (CBS Sports)

1:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 1)

1:00am: Julio Diaz vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)

1:00am: Lion Fight 35 (AXS)

1:30am: UFC Fight Flashback: Thomphson vs. Woodley (Fox Sports 1)

1:30am: Danny Garcia vs. Erik Morales II (CBS Sports)

2:00am: UFC Fighter’s Cut: Stephen Thompson (Fox Sports 1)

2:00am: Jesus Soto Karass vs. Keith Thurman/Diego Chaves vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)

2:30am: UFC 209 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

3:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

3:30am: Danny Garcia vs. Lucas Matthysse (CBS Sports)

5:00am: UFC 209 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC Fighter’s Cut: Stephen Thompson (Fox Sports 2)

6:30am: UFC Fight Flashback: Thompson vs. Woodley (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC 209 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime)

8:00am: UFC 209 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: 2017 PJW Junior High State Championships (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2017 EIWA Championships (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: 2017 Big 12 Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: 2017 MAC Wrestling Championships (ESPN3)

2:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

4:00pm: Cage Warriors 81 (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: Bellator 174 (ESPN Deportes)

7:00pm: Dead Serious MMA 24 ($14.99 GoFightLive)

7:00pm: UFC 209 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: UFC 209 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: 2017 NAIA Wrestling National Championship (ESPN3)

9:00pm: Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman/Erickson Lubin vs. Jorge Cota (CBS)

10:00pm: UFC 209 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime 2)

10:30pm: 24/7 Golovkin vs. Jacobs (HBO/HBO Latino)

Sunday March 5

1:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

1:00am: UFC 209 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

2:00am: UFC 209 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

3:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

4:00am: UFC 209 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

5:00am: UFC 209 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

6:15am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime Extreme)

7:00am: UFC 209 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: 2017 Big 12 Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2017 PJW Junior High State Championships (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 24/7 Golovkin vs. Jacobs (HBO/HBO Latino)

11:00am: UFC 209 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

12:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

2:00pm: 2017 MAC Wrestling Championships (ESPN3)

2:00pm: 2017 Big 12 Championships (Fox Sports 1)

2:30pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

3:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: 2017 BigTen Wrestling Championships (BigTen)

4:30pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

9:00pm: Eddie Bravo Invitational 11 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Cinderella Man (Showtime Showcase)

Top-10 Viewing Options: By God, an actual fight weekend! *clears eyes*, the sun! I see it! So bright!

1. UFC 209: The sheer hilarity that we’ve somehow, in the year of our lord 2017, arrived at a matchup between Dan Kelly and Rashad Evans is simply astounding/hilarious.

2. Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman/Erickson Lubin vs. Jorge Cota: With a stronger supporting card, this could take the top spot, but I’m just amazed this is FINALLY happening.

3. Lion Fight 35: Soon, Lion Fight will have Jo Nattawut in the ring just taking on all comers like a carnival strongman.

4. Eddie Bravo Invitational 11: The welterweight tournament doesn’t have a ton of marquee names like the other EBI tournaments, but it does have Gordon Ryan, who is making a habit of wiping out weight classes.

5. Bellator 174: Honeycutt pulling out hurt the card, and now we’re looking at Brandon Girtz vs. Fernando Gonzalez as our co-main here.

6. 24/7 Golovkin vs. Jacobs: GGG and Jacobs getting the primetime treatment, which I just assume is Golovkin looking at people and turning them into stone.

7. Fight To Win Pro 27: Welcome back, F2W, where a couple weeks off feels like a decade.

8. 2017 Championship Week: It’s the road up nationals, it’s conference championship week!

9. Garcia vs. Thurman Marathon: Here’s all the game tape you need ahead of Saturday’s CBS showdown.

10. Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom: I imagine the pressures of fighting for a world title probably aren’t in the same galaxy as the pressure to win that gets you OUT OF FUCKING PRISON does.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Naoko Shibata [vs. Alondra Garcia, March 4, Guadalajara, Mexico]

David Haye vs. Tony Bellew [March 4, O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom]

Paulie Malignaggi [vs. Sam Eggington, March 4, O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom]

Lee Selby [vs. Andoni Gago, March 4, O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom]

Katie Taylor [vs. Monica Gentili, March 4, O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom]

Minoru Kimura [vs. Kohei Nishikawa, March 3, Krush 74, Tokyo, Japan]

Josh Jauncey [72kg Tournament, March 4, Partouche Kickboxing Tour 3, Saint-Amand-les-Eaux, France]

Nathiely Karolina [vs. Tammy Griego, March 3, Fight To Win Pro 27, Austin Sports Arena, Round Rock, Texas]

Bruno Frazatto [vs. Gabriel Martins, March 3, Fight To Win Pro 27, Austin Sports Arena, Round Rock, Texas]

Cleber Luciano [vs. Jean Cartagena, March 3, Fight To Win Pro 27, Austin Sports Arena, Round Rock, Texas]

Jackson Sousa [Black Belt Ultra-Heavyweight Division, March 4, IBJJF London Winter International Open, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, London, United Kingdom]

Nathan Orchard [Welterweight Tournament, March 5, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11, Florentine Gardens, El Monte, California]

Richie Martinez [Welterweight Tournament, March 5, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11, Florentine Gardens, El Monte, California]

Vagner Rocha [Welterweight Tournament, March 5, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11, Florentine Gardens, El Monte, California]

Gordon Ryan [Welterweight Tournament, March 5, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11, Florentine Gardens, El Monte, California]

Karen Darabedyan [Welterweight Tournament, March 5, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11, Florentine Gardens, El Monte, California]

Dustin Akbari [Welterweight Tournament, March 5, Eddie Bravo Invitational 11, Florentine Gardens, El Monte, California]

Cody Pfister [vs. Jonathan Gary, March 3, Bellator 174, WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma]

Rafael Lovato Jr. [vs. Wayman Carter, March 3, Bellator 174, WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma]

Justin Wren [vs. Roman Pizzolato, March 3, Bellator 174, WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma]

Alexis Dufresne [vs. Gabrielle Holloway, March 3, Bellator 174, WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma]

Alexander Shlemenko vs. Paul Bradley [March 3, M-1 Challenge 75, Olympic Sports Complex, Moscow, Russia]

Paul Craig vs. Tyson Pedro [March 4, UFC 209, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Amanda Cooper [vs. Cynthia Calvillo, March 4, UFC 209, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Albert Morales vs. Andre Soukhamthath [March 4, UFC 209, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Profit last week, friends! Two dollars! Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was my Tiny House.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Stephen Thompson vs. Tyron Woodley

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Alexander Shlemenko vs. Paul Bradley

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Katie Taylor over Monica Gentili

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 209

Upset of the Week: Tyron Woodley over Stephen Thompson

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: David Haye vs. Tony Bellew