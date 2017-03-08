Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Undercard Superstar
Your Weekend in Combat Sports
Posted by on March 8, 2017

 

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday March 10

12:00am: UFC 209 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
12:00am: Fight Valley (The Movie Channel)
6:00am: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Henderson (Fox Sports 2)
9:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: UFC 209 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
4:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
5:30pm: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime 2)
7:00pm: Proving Grounds: Philly Fight Night ($14.99 GoFightLive)
9:00pm: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)
9:00pm: World MMA Awards (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 6 (AXS)
10:00pm: Claressa Shields vs. Szilvia Szabados/Antonio Nieves vs. Nikolai Potapov (Showtime)
10:00pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Dominic Breazeale (Showtime Extreme)
11:30pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

 

Saturday March 11

12:00am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Showcase)
1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 6 (AXS)
3:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
4:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 1)
5:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)
6:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
6:00am: RoadFC 37 (FREE Epicentre.tv)
7:30am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
8:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
8:30am: One FC: Warrior Kingdom ($9.99 OneFC.com)
9:00am: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)
10:00am: The Voice Versus Dan Gable (AXS)
1:00pm: Absolute Championship Berkut 54 (YouTube)
2:00pm: Final Fight Championship 28 (FREE FightChanneltv.com)
2:55pm: Southpaw (Showtime)
3:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
6:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
6:30pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prefight Show (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: World Class Kickboxing Championships 9 ($14.99 GoFightLive)
7:30pm: Five Grappling Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational (FloGrappling)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
8:05pm: Rocky Balboa (Flix)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: Christian Gonzalez vs. Romero Duno/Alexis Rocha vs. Marcus Beckford (Estrella/RingTVLive.com)
11:00pm: Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)
11:00pm: Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux/Rene Alvarado vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (HBO/HBO Latino)

 

Sunday March 12

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
1:00am: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO/HBO Latino)
1:00am: Pancrase 285 (UFC Fight Pass)
3:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
3:00am: Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)
5:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: 24/7 Golovkin-Jacobs (HBO2)
8:10am: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)
8:20am: SuperKombat World Grand Prix Elimination (FightBox.com)
9:00am: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux/Rene Alvarado vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (HBO/HBO Latino)
10:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
11:00am: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO/HBO Latino)
2:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
3:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
3:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
3:30pm: Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux/Rene Alvarado vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (HBO2)
4:00pm: UFC 77 (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
4:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime Showcase)
5:30pm: 24/7 Golovkin-Jacobs (HBO2)
6:00pm: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO2)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
11:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

 

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: Welp, we pretty much shot out load last week, eh friends?  Pacing, goddammit, promoters.

 

  1. UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum: One of the better Fight Night cards, and it’s pretty damned deep on top of that.

 

 

  2. Absolute Championship Berkut 54: ACB rolls into England, and they’re taking advantage of it by loading up with British and American fighters. Plus, Khalidov vs. Barnatt is a monster main event for a regional card.

 

 

  3. Five Grappling Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational: The tournament is pretty disappointing, but the other bouts on the card make up for it. A who’s who of black belt champs.

 

 

  4. Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux/Rene Alvarado vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa: Why does it feel like Stevens and Lemieux have faced each other three times already? How have they never fought?

 

 

  5. Pancrase 285: Two title fights featuring big names, Pancrase is more than living up to its Korakuen home this weekend.

 

 

  6. Claressa Shields vs. Szilvia Szabados/Antonio Nieves vs. Nikolai Potapov: Good for Shields making history for headlining her first Showtime card. It’s well-earned and she deserves it.

 

 

  7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 6: Need more unification fights.

 

 

  8. RoadFC 37: Sure, it’s not a loaded card, but it’s FREE! And its mostly an all-woman card! Check it out for at least RoadFC’s production values and how tight they run their ship.

 

 

  9. 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez: The more features on Chocolatito, the better.  Get to know the man who’s arguably the best boxer in the world.

 

 

  10. The Voice Versus Dan Gable: I clown Michael Schiavello for his gimmicky, get-himself-over-at-all-costs style of commentary, but his interviews are top-notch, and this one with the wrestling icon is no exception.

 

 

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

 

  • Tomoki Kameda [vs. Pipat Chaiporn, March 10, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan]
  • Michael Katsidis [vs. Josh King, March 11, Rumours International, Queensland, Australia]
  • Demetrius Andrade vs. Jack Culcay [March 11, Friedrich-Ebert-Halle, Ludwigshafen, Germany]
  • Richard Commey [vs. Hedi Slimani, March 11, Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra, Ghana]
  • Rico Ramos [vs. Erik Ruiz, March 11, Downtown Las Vegas Event Center, Las Vegas, Nevada]
  • Davit Kiria [vs. Jonay Risco, March 11, Kunlun Fight 58, Atlantico Live, Rome, Italy]
  • Sebastian Ciobanu [vs. Cosmin Ionescu, March 12, SuperKombat World Grand Prix Elimination, Beraria H, Bucharest, Romania]
  • Leandro Lo [March 11, Light Heavyweight Tournament, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
  • Bill Cooper [vs. Michael Liera Jr., March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
  • Tammi Musumeci [vs. Jena Bishop, March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
  • Bia Mesquita [vs. Talita Alencar, March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
  • Baret Yoshida [vs. Ron Henderson, March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
  • Richie Martinez [vs. Fernando Machado, March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
  • Gabe Ruediger vs. Shannon Gugerty [March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
  • Rony Jason vs. Jeremy Kennedy [March 11, UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum, Centro de Formacao Olimpica de Nordeste, Fortaleza, Brazil]
  • Joe Soto vs. Rani Yahya [March 11, UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum, Centro de Formacao Olimpica de Nordeste, Fortaleza, Brazil]
  • Garrett McLellan [vs. Paulo Henrique Costa, March 11, UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum, Centro de Formacao Olimpica de Nordeste, Fortaleza, Brazil]
  • Angela Lee [vs. Jenny Huang, March 11, One FC: Warrior Kingdom, Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand]
  • Emi Fujino [vs. Natalya Denisova, March 11, RoadFC 37, Grand Hilton Seoul Convention Center, Seoul, South Korea]
  • Christian M’Pumbu vs. Michael Kuiper [March 11, Kunlun Fight 58/Magnum Fighting Championship 1, Atlantico Live, Rome, Italy]
  • Robin van Roosmalen [vs. Risto Dimitrov, March 11, Final Fight Championship 28, Galatsi Olympic Arena, Athens, Greece]
  • Luke Barnatt vs. Mamed Khalidov [March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]
  • Pat Healy [vs. Saul Rogers, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]
  • Vinny Magalhaes [vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]
  • Mike Wilkinson [vs. Brendan Loughnane, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]
  • David Mitchell [vs. Ibragim Chuzhigaev, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]
  • Bubba Jenkins [vs. Ali Bagov, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]
  • Travis Fulton [vs. Admir Bogucanin, March 11, Superior Fighting Championship 16, Darmstadtium, Darmstadt, Germany]
  • Pawel Pawlak [vs. Ireneusz Szydlowski, March 11, Fight Exclusive Night 16, Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland]
  • Issei Tamura vs. Nazareno Malegarie [March 12, Pancrase 285, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]
  • Mamoru Yamaguchi [vs. Ryuichi Miki, March 12, Pancrase 285, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]
  • Masakatsu Ueda [vs. Victor Henry, March 12, Pancrase 285, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]
  • Yuki Kondo [vs. Takaaki Nara, March 12, Pancrase 285, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Back in the loser column! Feels good to be home. Like a well-worn pair of slippers.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Pipat Chaiporn vs. Tomoki Kameda
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Claressa Shields over Szilvia Szabados
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum
Upset of the Week: Bethe Correia over Marion Renaud
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vitor Belfort