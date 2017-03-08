As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday March 10

12:00am: UFC 209 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

12:00am: Fight Valley (The Movie Channel)

6:00am: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Henderson (Fox Sports 2)

9:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC 209 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

4:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

5:30pm: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime 2)

7:00pm: Proving Grounds: Philly Fight Night ($14.99 GoFightLive)

9:00pm: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)

9:00pm: World MMA Awards (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 6 (AXS)

10:00pm: Claressa Shields vs. Szilvia Szabados/Antonio Nieves vs. Nikolai Potapov (Showtime)

10:00pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Dominic Breazeale (Showtime Extreme)

11:30pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

Saturday March 11

12:00am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Showcase)

1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 6 (AXS)

3:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

4:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 1)

5:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)

6:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

6:00am: RoadFC 37 (FREE Epicentre.tv)

7:30am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

8:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

8:30am: One FC: Warrior Kingdom ($9.99 OneFC.com)

9:00am: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

10:00am: The Voice Versus Dan Gable (AXS)

1:00pm: Absolute Championship Berkut 54 (YouTube)

2:00pm: Final Fight Championship 28 (FREE FightChanneltv.com)

2:55pm: Southpaw (Showtime)

3:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

6:30pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prefight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: World Class Kickboxing Championships 9 ($14.99 GoFightLive)

7:30pm: Five Grappling Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:05pm: Rocky Balboa (Flix)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: Christian Gonzalez vs. Romero Duno/Alexis Rocha vs. Marcus Beckford (Estrella/RingTVLive.com)

11:00pm: Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)

11:00pm: Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux/Rene Alvarado vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (HBO/HBO Latino)

Sunday March 12

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

1:00am: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO/HBO Latino)

1:00am: Pancrase 285 (UFC Fight Pass)

3:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

3:00am: Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)

5:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: 24/7 Golovkin-Jacobs (HBO2)

8:10am: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)

8:20am: SuperKombat World Grand Prix Elimination (FightBox.com)

9:00am: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux/Rene Alvarado vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (HBO/HBO Latino)

10:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO/HBO Latino)

2:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

3:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

3:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

3:30pm: Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux/Rene Alvarado vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (HBO2)

4:00pm: UFC 77 (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

4:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime Showcase)

5:30pm: 24/7 Golovkin-Jacobs (HBO2)

6:00pm: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO2)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

11:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Welp, we pretty much shot out load last week, eh friends? Pacing, goddammit, promoters.

1. UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum: One of the better Fight Night cards, and it’s pretty damned deep on top of that.

2. Absolute Championship Berkut 54: ACB rolls into England, and they’re taking advantage of it by loading up with British and American fighters. Plus, Khalidov vs. Barnatt is a monster main event for a regional card.

3. Five Grappling Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational: The tournament is pretty disappointing, but the other bouts on the card make up for it. A who’s who of black belt champs.

4. Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux/Rene Alvarado vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa: Why does it feel like Stevens and Lemieux have faced each other three times already? How have they never fought?

5. Pancrase 285: Two title fights featuring big names, Pancrase is more than living up to its Korakuen home this weekend.

6. Claressa Shields vs. Szilvia Szabados/Antonio Nieves vs. Nikolai Potapov: Good for Shields making history for headlining her first Showtime card. It’s well-earned and she deserves it.

7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 6: Need more unification fights.

8. RoadFC 37: Sure, it’s not a loaded card, but it’s FREE! And its mostly an all-woman card! Check it out for at least RoadFC’s production values and how tight they run their ship.

9. 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez: The more features on Chocolatito, the better. Get to know the man who’s arguably the best boxer in the world.

10. The Voice Versus Dan Gable: I clown Michael Schiavello for his gimmicky, get-himself-over-at-all-costs style of commentary, but his interviews are top-notch, and this one with the wrestling icon is no exception.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Tomoki Kameda [vs. Pipat Chaiporn, March 10, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan]

Michael Katsidis [vs. Josh King, March 11, Rumours International, Queensland, Australia]

Demetrius Andrade vs. Jack Culcay [March 11, Friedrich-Ebert-Halle, Ludwigshafen, Germany]

Richard Commey [vs. Hedi Slimani, March 11, Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra, Ghana]

Rico Ramos [vs. Erik Ruiz, March 11, Downtown Las Vegas Event Center, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Davit Kiria [vs. Jonay Risco, March 11, Kunlun Fight 58, Atlantico Live, Rome, Italy]

Sebastian Ciobanu [vs. Cosmin Ionescu, March 12, SuperKombat World Grand Prix Elimination, Beraria H, Bucharest, Romania]

Leandro Lo [March 11, Light Heavyweight Tournament, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]

Bill Cooper [vs. Michael Liera Jr., March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]

Tammi Musumeci [vs. Jena Bishop, March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]

Bia Mesquita [vs. Talita Alencar, March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]

Baret Yoshida [vs. Ron Henderson, March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]

Richie Martinez [vs. Fernando Machado, March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]

Gabe Ruediger vs. Shannon Gugerty [March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]

Rony Jason vs. Jeremy Kennedy [March 11, UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum, Centro de Formacao Olimpica de Nordeste, Fortaleza, Brazil]

Joe Soto vs. Rani Yahya [March 11, UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum, Centro de Formacao Olimpica de Nordeste, Fortaleza, Brazil]

Garrett McLellan [vs. Paulo Henrique Costa, March 11, UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum, Centro de Formacao Olimpica de Nordeste, Fortaleza, Brazil]

Angela Lee [vs. Jenny Huang, March 11, One FC: Warrior Kingdom, Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand]

Emi Fujino [vs. Natalya Denisova, March 11, RoadFC 37, Grand Hilton Seoul Convention Center, Seoul, South Korea]

Christian M’Pumbu vs. Michael Kuiper [March 11, Kunlun Fight 58/Magnum Fighting Championship 1, Atlantico Live, Rome, Italy]

Robin van Roosmalen [vs. Risto Dimitrov, March 11, Final Fight Championship 28, Galatsi Olympic Arena, Athens, Greece]

Luke Barnatt vs. Mamed Khalidov [March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]

Pat Healy [vs. Saul Rogers, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]

Vinny Magalhaes [vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]

Mike Wilkinson [vs. Brendan Loughnane, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]

David Mitchell [vs. Ibragim Chuzhigaev, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]

Bubba Jenkins [vs. Ali Bagov, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]

Travis Fulton [vs. Admir Bogucanin, March 11, Superior Fighting Championship 16, Darmstadtium, Darmstadt, Germany]

Pawel Pawlak [vs. Ireneusz Szydlowski, March 11, Fight Exclusive Night 16, Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland]

Issei Tamura vs. Nazareno Malegarie [March 12, Pancrase 285, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]

Mamoru Yamaguchi [vs. Ryuichi Miki, March 12, Pancrase 285, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]

Masakatsu Ueda [vs. Victor Henry, March 12, Pancrase 285, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]

Yuki Kondo [vs. Takaaki Nara, March 12, Pancrase 285, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Back in the loser column! Feels good to be home. Like a well-worn pair of slippers.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Pipat Chaiporn vs. Tomoki Kameda

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Claressa Shields over Szilvia Szabados

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum

Upset of the Week: Bethe Correia over Marion Renaud

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vitor Belfort