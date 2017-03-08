As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday March 10
12:00am: UFC 209 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
12:00am: Fight Valley (The Movie Channel)
6:00am: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Henderson (Fox Sports 2)
9:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: UFC 209 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
4:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
5:30pm: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime 2)
7:00pm: Proving Grounds: Philly Fight Night ($14.99 GoFightLive)
9:00pm: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)
9:00pm: World MMA Awards (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 6 (AXS)
10:00pm: Claressa Shields vs. Szilvia Szabados/Antonio Nieves vs. Nikolai Potapov (Showtime)
10:00pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Dominic Breazeale (Showtime Extreme)
11:30pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
Saturday March 11
12:00am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Showcase)
1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 6 (AXS)
3:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
4:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 1)
5:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)
6:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
6:00am: RoadFC 37 (FREE Epicentre.tv)
7:30am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
8:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
8:30am: One FC: Warrior Kingdom ($9.99 OneFC.com)
9:00am: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)
10:00am: The Voice Versus Dan Gable (AXS)
1:00pm: Absolute Championship Berkut 54 (YouTube)
2:00pm: Final Fight Championship 28 (FREE FightChanneltv.com)
2:55pm: Southpaw (Showtime)
3:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
6:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
6:30pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prefight Show (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: World Class Kickboxing Championships 9 ($14.99 GoFightLive)
7:30pm: Five Grappling Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational (FloGrappling)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
8:05pm: Rocky Balboa (Flix)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: Christian Gonzalez vs. Romero Duno/Alexis Rocha vs. Marcus Beckford (Estrella/RingTVLive.com)
11:00pm: Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)
11:00pm: Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux/Rene Alvarado vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (HBO/HBO Latino)
Sunday March 12
1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
1:00am: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO/HBO Latino)
1:00am: Pancrase 285 (UFC Fight Pass)
3:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
3:00am: Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman (CBS Sports)
5:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: 24/7 Golovkin-Jacobs (HBO2)
8:10am: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)
8:20am: SuperKombat World Grand Prix Elimination (FightBox.com)
9:00am: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux/Rene Alvarado vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (HBO/HBO Latino)
10:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
11:00am: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO/HBO Latino)
2:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
3:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
3:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
3:30pm: Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux/Rene Alvarado vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (HBO2)
4:00pm: UFC 77 (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
4:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime Showcase)
5:30pm: 24/7 Golovkin-Jacobs (HBO2)
6:00pm: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO2)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
11:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
Top-10 Viewing Options: Welp, we pretty much shot out load last week, eh friends? Pacing, goddammit, promoters.
1. UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum: One of the better Fight Night cards, and it’s pretty damned deep on top of that.
2. Absolute Championship Berkut 54: ACB rolls into England, and they’re taking advantage of it by loading up with British and American fighters. Plus, Khalidov vs. Barnatt is a monster main event for a regional card.
3. Five Grappling Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational: The tournament is pretty disappointing, but the other bouts on the card make up for it. A who’s who of black belt champs.
4. Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux/Rene Alvarado vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa: Why does it feel like Stevens and Lemieux have faced each other three times already? How have they never fought?
5. Pancrase 285: Two title fights featuring big names, Pancrase is more than living up to its Korakuen home this weekend.
6. Claressa Shields vs. Szilvia Szabados/Antonio Nieves vs. Nikolai Potapov: Good for Shields making history for headlining her first Showtime card. It’s well-earned and she deserves it.
7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 6: Need more unification fights.
8. RoadFC 37: Sure, it’s not a loaded card, but it’s FREE! And its mostly an all-woman card! Check it out for at least RoadFC’s production values and how tight they run their ship.
9. 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez: The more features on Chocolatito, the better. Get to know the man who’s arguably the best boxer in the world.
10. The Voice Versus Dan Gable: I clown Michael Schiavello for his gimmicky, get-himself-over-at-all-costs style of commentary, but his interviews are top-notch, and this one with the wrestling icon is no exception.
Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.
- Tomoki Kameda [vs. Pipat Chaiporn, March 10, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan]
- Michael Katsidis [vs. Josh King, March 11, Rumours International, Queensland, Australia]
- Demetrius Andrade vs. Jack Culcay [March 11, Friedrich-Ebert-Halle, Ludwigshafen, Germany]
- Richard Commey [vs. Hedi Slimani, March 11, Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra, Ghana]
- Rico Ramos [vs. Erik Ruiz, March 11, Downtown Las Vegas Event Center, Las Vegas, Nevada]
- Davit Kiria [vs. Jonay Risco, March 11, Kunlun Fight 58, Atlantico Live, Rome, Italy]
- Sebastian Ciobanu [vs. Cosmin Ionescu, March 12, SuperKombat World Grand Prix Elimination, Beraria H, Bucharest, Romania]
- Leandro Lo [March 11, Light Heavyweight Tournament, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
- Bill Cooper [vs. Michael Liera Jr., March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
- Tammi Musumeci [vs. Jena Bishop, March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
- Bia Mesquita [vs. Talita Alencar, March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
- Baret Yoshida [vs. Ron Henderson, March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
- Richie Martinez [vs. Fernando Machado, March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
- Gabe Ruediger vs. Shannon Gugerty [March 11, Five Super League Light Heavyweight Pro Invitational, San Diego, California]
- Rony Jason vs. Jeremy Kennedy [March 11, UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum, Centro de Formacao Olimpica de Nordeste, Fortaleza, Brazil]
- Joe Soto vs. Rani Yahya [March 11, UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum, Centro de Formacao Olimpica de Nordeste, Fortaleza, Brazil]
- Garrett McLellan [vs. Paulo Henrique Costa, March 11, UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum, Centro de Formacao Olimpica de Nordeste, Fortaleza, Brazil]
- Angela Lee [vs. Jenny Huang, March 11, One FC: Warrior Kingdom, Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand]
- Emi Fujino [vs. Natalya Denisova, March 11, RoadFC 37, Grand Hilton Seoul Convention Center, Seoul, South Korea]
- Christian M’Pumbu vs. Michael Kuiper [March 11, Kunlun Fight 58/Magnum Fighting Championship 1, Atlantico Live, Rome, Italy]
- Robin van Roosmalen [vs. Risto Dimitrov, March 11, Final Fight Championship 28, Galatsi Olympic Arena, Athens, Greece]
- Luke Barnatt vs. Mamed Khalidov [March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]
- Pat Healy [vs. Saul Rogers, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]
- Vinny Magalhaes [vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]
- Mike Wilkinson [vs. Brendan Loughnane, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]
- David Mitchell [vs. Ibragim Chuzhigaev, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]
- Bubba Jenkins [vs. Ali Bagov, March 11, Absolute Championship Berkut 54, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England]
- Travis Fulton [vs. Admir Bogucanin, March 11, Superior Fighting Championship 16, Darmstadtium, Darmstadt, Germany]
- Pawel Pawlak [vs. Ireneusz Szydlowski, March 11, Fight Exclusive Night 16, Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland]
- Issei Tamura vs. Nazareno Malegarie [March 12, Pancrase 285, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]
- Mamoru Yamaguchi [vs. Ryuichi Miki, March 12, Pancrase 285, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]
- Masakatsu Ueda [vs. Victor Henry, March 12, Pancrase 285, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]
- Yuki Kondo [vs. Takaaki Nara, March 12, Pancrase 285, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Back in the loser column! Feels good to be home. Like a well-worn pair of slippers.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Curtis Stevens vs. David Lemieux
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Pipat Chaiporn vs. Tomoki Kameda
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Claressa Shields over Szilvia Szabados
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum
Upset of the Week: Bethe Correia over Marion Renaud
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vitor Belfort